Anca Cazac

Nexion v1

Anca Cazac
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
237
Profit Trade:
149 (62.86%)
Loss Trade:
88 (37.13%)
Best Trade:
181.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-527.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 113.49 USD (3 026 532 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 489.70 USD (3 020 274 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (427.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
427.98 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
99.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.77%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.84
Long Trade:
165 (69.62%)
Short Trade:
72 (30.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
2.63 USD
Profitto medio:
20.90 USD
Perdita media:
-28.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-66.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-536.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.86%
Previsione annuale:
22.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
742.36 USD (12.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.13% (742.36 USD)
Per equità:
7.69% (440.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 106
USDJPY.p 36
BTCUSD.p 35
GBPUSD.p 24
GBPCHF.p 16
AUDNZD.p 14
NZDUSD.p 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.p 213
USDJPY.p 123
BTCUSD.p -44
GBPUSD.p 230
GBPCHF.p 36
AUDNZD.p -4
NZDUSD.p 70
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.p 3.8K
USDJPY.p 3.4K
BTCUSD.p -8.8K
GBPUSD.p 4.9K
GBPCHF.p 1.7K
AUDNZD.p -140
NZDUSD.p 1.4K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +181.63 USD
Worst Trade: -527 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +427.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

At the core of Phoenix is our team's deep focus on algorithmic research and backtesting of a range of long, short and market-neutral strategies.
The team behind Phoenixapp.io has been researching and developing trading strategies since 2015 and in 2023, launched Phoenix decentralised liquidity mining.
This allows investors to passively generate market-beating yields by becoming liquidity providers in the digital assets space.
Separately, after almost a decade in testing, our research team has developed a long-short algorithm called Nexion.

Nexion is the first trading system released by Phoenix and it's performance can be found on MyFXBook under the name "Nexion". 

Nexion system consists of multiple different strategies on multiple different assets. You can check each assets performance in the "Summary" tab under Advanced Statistics on MyFXBook.

There are no Martingaling strategies in Nexion.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.02 17:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 10:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 14:49
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.12 04:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 16:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
