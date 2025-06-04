- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|14
|US500
|12
|ETHUSD
|8
|STOXX50
|8
|BTCUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|6
|DE30
|6
|AUS200
|6
|JP225
|6
|FR40
|6
|US30
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USTEC
|95
|US500
|35
|ETHUSD
|-170
|STOXX50
|45
|BTCUSD
|-226
|XAUUSD
|154
|DE30
|1
|AUS200
|-1
|JP225
|13
|FR40
|11
|US30
|5
|XAGUSD
|132
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USTEC
|237K
|US500
|35K
|ETHUSD
|-170K
|STOXX50
|39K
|BTCUSD
|-2.3M
|XAUUSD
|154K
|DE30
|1.3K
|AUS200
|-8.8K
|JP225
|14K
|FR40
|13K
|US30
|4.6K
|XAGUSD
|2.6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.
This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.
