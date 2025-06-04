SinyallerBölümler
Mostafa Mahmoud

XP Beat The Market

Mostafa Mahmoud
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
88
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
54 (61.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
34 (38.64%)
En iyi işlem:
73.78 USD
En kötü işlem:
-60.69 USD
Brüt kâr:
578.98 USD (688 235 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-483.99 USD (2 624 660 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (206.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
258.88 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.59%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
58
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.24
Alış işlemleri:
88 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.20
Beklenen getiri:
1.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-14.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-398.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-398.87 USD (22)
Aylık büyüme:
0.76%
Yıllık tahmin:
9.21%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
398.87 USD (3.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.07% (398.87 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.89% (634.24 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 14
US500 12
ETHUSD 8
STOXX50 8
BTCUSD 8
XAUUSD 6
DE30 6
AUS200 6
JP225 6
FR40 6
US30 5
XAGUSD 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 95
US500 35
ETHUSD -170
STOXX50 45
BTCUSD -226
XAUUSD 154
DE30 1
AUS200 -1
JP225 13
FR40 11
US30 5
XAGUSD 132
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 237K
US500 35K
ETHUSD -170K
STOXX50 39K
BTCUSD -2.3M
XAUUSD 154K
DE30 1.3K
AUS200 -8.8K
JP225 14K
FR40 13K
US30 4.6K
XAGUSD 2.6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +73.78 USD
En kötü işlem: -61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +206.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -398.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Capital.com-Real
0.00 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 29
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
63 daha fazla...
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.

This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.27 09:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.27 09:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.26 21:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 20:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 21:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 21:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 20:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 23:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 20:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 05:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 15:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 20:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 02:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.09 18:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.06 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
