Mostafa Mahmoud

XP Beat The Market

Mostafa Mahmoud
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
486
Bénéfice trades:
309 (63.58%)
Perte trades:
177 (36.42%)
Meilleure transaction:
166.41 USD
Pire transaction:
-119.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 849.22 USD (13 527 046 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 349.06 USD (7 774 929 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (539.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
542.21 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
99.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.59%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
85
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.38
Longs trades:
486 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.06
Rendement attendu:
5.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.27 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
31 (-593.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-739.33 USD (28)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.15%
Prévision annuelle:
134.81%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
193.02 USD
Maximal:
739.33 USD (15.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.47% (739.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.89% (634.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 61
USTEC 56
ETHUSD 55
BTCUSD 44
STOXX50 44
DE30 39
US30 36
FR40 31
XAUUSD 28
AUS200 24
JP225 23
AMD 18
XAGUSD 17
UNH 6
REGN 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 224
USTEC 308
ETHUSD 337
BTCUSD 296
STOXX50 13
DE30 -30
US30 116
FR40 -14
XAUUSD 731
AUS200 -1
JP225 68
AMD 145
XAGUSD 353
UNH -34
REGN -12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 352K
USTEC 1.2M
ETHUSD 337K
BTCUSD 3M
STOXX50 11K
DE30 -26K
US30 116K
FR40 -17K
XAUUSD 731K
AUS200 -14K
JP225 76K
AMD 11K
XAGUSD 7.1K
UNH -3.4K
REGN -1.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +166.41 USD
Pire transaction: -119 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 28
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +539.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -593.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Capital.com-Real
0.00 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 29
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.

This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.