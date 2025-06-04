- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|61
|USTEC
|56
|ETHUSD
|55
|BTCUSD
|44
|STOXX50
|44
|DE30
|39
|US30
|36
|FR40
|31
|XAUUSD
|28
|AUS200
|24
|JP225
|23
|AMD
|18
|XAGUSD
|17
|UNH
|6
|REGN
|4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|224
|USTEC
|308
|ETHUSD
|337
|BTCUSD
|296
|STOXX50
|13
|DE30
|-30
|US30
|116
|FR40
|-14
|XAUUSD
|731
|AUS200
|-1
|JP225
|68
|AMD
|145
|XAGUSD
|353
|UNH
|-34
|REGN
|-12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|352K
|USTEC
|1.2M
|ETHUSD
|337K
|BTCUSD
|3M
|STOXX50
|11K
|DE30
|-26K
|US30
|116K
|FR40
|-17K
|XAUUSD
|731K
|AUS200
|-14K
|JP225
|76K
|AMD
|11K
|XAGUSD
|7.1K
|UNH
|-3.4K
|REGN
|-1.2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.
This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.
