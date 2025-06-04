SegnaliSezioni
XP Beat The Market
Mostafa Mahmoud

XP Beat The Market

Mostafa Mahmoud
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
88
Profit Trade:
54 (61.36%)
Loss Trade:
34 (38.64%)
Best Trade:
73.78 USD
Worst Trade:
-60.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
578.98 USD (688 235 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-483.99 USD (2 624 660 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (206.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
258.88 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
99.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.59%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
58
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.24
Long Trade:
88 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.20
Profitto previsto:
1.08 USD
Profitto medio:
10.72 USD
Perdita media:
-14.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-398.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-398.87 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
0.76%
Previsione annuale:
9.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
398.87 USD (3.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.07% (398.87 USD)
Per equità:
4.89% (634.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 14
US500 12
ETHUSD 8
STOXX50 8
BTCUSD 8
XAUUSD 6
DE30 6
AUS200 6
JP225 6
FR40 6
US30 5
XAGUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 95
US500 35
ETHUSD -170
STOXX50 45
BTCUSD -226
XAUUSD 154
DE30 1
AUS200 -1
JP225 13
FR40 11
US30 5
XAGUSD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 237K
US500 35K
ETHUSD -170K
STOXX50 39K
BTCUSD -2.3M
XAUUSD 154K
DE30 1.3K
AUS200 -8.8K
JP225 14K
FR40 13K
US30 4.6K
XAGUSD 2.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.78 USD
Worst Trade: -61 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +206.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -398.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 524
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Capital.com-Real
0.00 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 29
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
63 più
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.

This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.

