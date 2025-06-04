- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|14
|US500
|12
|ETHUSD
|8
|STOXX50
|8
|BTCUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|6
|DE30
|6
|AUS200
|6
|JP225
|6
|FR40
|6
|US30
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USTEC
|95
|US500
|35
|ETHUSD
|-170
|STOXX50
|45
|BTCUSD
|-226
|XAUUSD
|154
|DE30
|1
|AUS200
|-1
|JP225
|13
|FR40
|11
|US30
|5
|XAGUSD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USTEC
|237K
|US500
|35K
|ETHUSD
|-170K
|STOXX50
|39K
|BTCUSD
|-2.3M
|XAUUSD
|154K
|DE30
|1.3K
|AUS200
|-8.8K
|JP225
|14K
|FR40
|13K
|US30
|4.6K
|XAGUSD
|2.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
A slow and steady investment strategy combining a diversified set of financial instruments: gold, silver, top-performing and high-growth indices from leading global economies, along with the most stable and low-risk cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
No oversized or reckless lot sizes that typically lead to disastrous outcomes.
This signal also utilizes my custom Expert Advisor (SwapWaiver) to avoid triple swap charges based on my broker’s specific swap timing and policy.
