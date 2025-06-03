SinyallerBölümler
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidLowRisk

Richard Hermann
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 29%
T4Trade-Real13
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
264
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
182 (68.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (31.06%)
En iyi işlem:
16.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-16.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
452.13 USD (45 852 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-249.78 USD (23 781 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (17.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.68 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
88.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
32.27%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.63
Alış işlemleri:
120 (45.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
144 (54.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.81
Beklenen getiri:
0.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.48 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-12.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.29 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
3.24%
Yıllık tahmin:
39.31%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.15 USD
Maksimum:
43.72 USD (6.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.00% (43.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
31.13% (260.27 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 119
EURUSD 76
AUDUSD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 96
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 62
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -16 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -12.26 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "T4Trade-Real13" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today!


İnceleme yok
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.10 11:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 05:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.03 04:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.03 04:31
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.03 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
