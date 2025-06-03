SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GermanSolidLowRisk
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidLowRisk

Richard Hermann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 29%
T4Trade-Real13
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
264
Profit Trade:
182 (68.93%)
Loss Trade:
82 (31.06%)
Best Trade:
16.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
452.13 USD (45 852 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-249.78 USD (23 781 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (17.27 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44.68 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
88.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.27%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.63
Long Trade:
120 (45.45%)
Short Trade:
144 (54.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
0.77 USD
Profitto medio:
2.48 USD
Perdita media:
-3.05 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-12.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.29 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.72%
Previsione annuale:
45.09%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.15 USD
Massimale:
43.72 USD (6.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.00% (43.72 USD)
Per equità:
31.13% (260.27 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 119
EURUSD 76
AUDUSD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 96
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 62
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.46 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.27 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.26 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "T4Trade-Real13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.10 11:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 05:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.03 04:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.03 04:31
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.03 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GermanSolidLowRisk
30USD al mese
29%
0
0
USD
832
USD
17
98%
264
68%
88%
1.81
0.77
USD
31%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.