Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Trend FM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
182 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 566%
ForexMart-RealServer
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
251
Profit Trade:
191 (76.09%)
Loss Trade:
60 (23.90%)
Best Trade:
2 771.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-528.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 384.05 USD (120 574 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 030.17 USD (71 860 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (742.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 043.53 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
99.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.33%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.25
Long Trade:
142 (56.57%)
Short Trade:
109 (43.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.54
Profitto previsto:
49.22 USD
Profitto medio:
106.72 USD
Perdita media:
-133.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-1 975.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 975.43 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
1.36%
Previsione annuale:
16.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 975.43 USD (17.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.25% (1 437.29 USD)
Per equità:
13.45% (2 127.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 251
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.fx 12K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.fx 49K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 771.34 USD
Worst Trade: -529 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +742.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 975.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexMart-RealServer" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Happy Trend work on high volatility with News Filter, it open trades with highly efficient money management which attempting to capture correct trend movement. Uses dynamic SL/TP and extremely precise market entries. EA Happy Trend trade system is primarily designated for all traders (as well as for new users) on the forex market. EA Happy Trend can trade on any large client accounts with Metatrader application. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-trend/

Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA Happy Trend FM
999USD al mese
566%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
182
100%
251
76%
100%
2.53
49.22
USD
18%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.