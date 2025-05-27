SinyallerBölümler
Justin Joseph Mauro

Gold Dust

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 73%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
237
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
137 (57.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
100 (42.19%)
En iyi işlem:
47.54 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
349.72 USD (19 369 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-204.05 USD (10 995 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (33.64 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
50.40 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.26%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.92
Alış işlemleri:
139 (58.65%)
Satış işlemleri:
98 (41.35%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.71
Beklenen getiri:
0.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.55 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-13.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-17.57 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
2.81%
Yıllık tahmin:
37.41%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.36 USD
Maksimum:
24.62 USD (7.35%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.05% (24.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.37% (37.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 237
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 146
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +47.54 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +33.64 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.44 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.04 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.31 × 568
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.33 × 291
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.58 × 1897
ICMarketsEU-Live17
3.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
3.95 × 128
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.25 × 8
Exness-Real17
4.67 × 3
Exness-Real29
5.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
5.67 × 3
AnzoCapital-Live
7.43 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
7.73 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
8.00 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
9.21 × 126
Pepperstone-Demo01
9.38 × 79
16 daha fazla...
💰 Gold Dust – Precision-Powered Gold Trading, Fully Automated 💰

Step into the world of elite trading with Gold Dust — a 100% fully automated forex signal engineered specifically for XAU/USD (Gold). Designed for serious traders who understand the explosive potential of gold in high-volatility markets, Gold Dust delivers precision, safety, and exponential growth.

Only Trades Gold – We specialize. One pair. One focus. One mission: results.
No Martingale, No Averaging – We don’t play with fire. Every trade has a fixed stop loss, ensuring risk is strictly controlled.
Real Capital, Real Results – Every trade is executed with live funds, backed by a proven, transparent track record.
Built for Volatility – Gold moves fast. Gold Dust moves smarter. The system is designed to ride momentum with precision and scale growth over time.
Long-Term Growth Strategy – This isn’t about hype. It’s about building real wealth, the smart way.

I’ve built this system not just to trade — but to transform lives. When you win, we win together. That’s my commitment to you.

🔥 Gold Dust isn’t just a signal — it’s a system for financial evolution. Are you ready to grow?



Recommendations:

-Minimum deposit: $300

-Recommended broker: Gold Dust can often trade very quickly, so matching the right broker is very important. CLICK HERE (Raw Spread account), ECN accounts with tight spreads preferred. CLICK HERE if you are located in Canada. For USA clients, CLICK HERE (More info about brokers for people in USA on my profile as well).  

-Always connected through a VPS server. Recommended VPS: Click here , or Click here

Not FIFO compatible.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.19 13:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 06:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.07 08:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 11:47
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 10:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
