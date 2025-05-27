SegnaliSezioni
Justin Joseph Mauro

Gold Dust

Justin Joseph Mauro
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 73%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
237
Profit Trade:
137 (57.80%)
Loss Trade:
100 (42.19%)
Best Trade:
47.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
349.72 USD (19 369 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-204.05 USD (10 995 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (33.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.40 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
0.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.26%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.92
Long Trade:
139 (58.65%)
Short Trade:
98 (41.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
2.55 USD
Perdita media:
-2.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-13.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-17.57 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.81%
Previsione annuale:
37.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.36 USD
Massimale:
24.62 USD (7.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.05% (24.47 USD)
Per equità:
12.37% (37.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 237
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 146
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +47.54 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.04 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.31 × 568
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.33 × 291
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.58 × 1897
ICMarketsEU-Live17
3.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
3.95 × 128
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.25 × 8
Exness-Real17
4.67 × 3
Exness-Real29
5.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
5.67 × 3
AnzoCapital-Live
7.43 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
7.73 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
8.00 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
9.21 × 126
Pepperstone-Demo01
9.38 × 79
16 più
💰 Gold Dust – Precision-Powered Gold Trading, Fully Automated 💰

Step into the world of elite trading with Gold Dust — a 100% fully automated forex signal engineered specifically for XAU/USD (Gold). Designed for serious traders who understand the explosive potential of gold in high-volatility markets, Gold Dust delivers precision, safety, and exponential growth.

Only Trades Gold – We specialize. One pair. One focus. One mission: results.
No Martingale, No Averaging – We don’t play with fire. Every trade has a fixed stop loss, ensuring risk is strictly controlled.
Real Capital, Real Results – Every trade is executed with live funds, backed by a proven, transparent track record.
Built for Volatility – Gold moves fast. Gold Dust moves smarter. The system is designed to ride momentum with precision and scale growth over time.
Long-Term Growth Strategy – This isn’t about hype. It’s about building real wealth, the smart way.

I’ve built this system not just to trade — but to transform lives. When you win, we win together. That’s my commitment to you.

🔥 Gold Dust isn’t just a signal — it’s a system for financial evolution. Are you ready to grow?



Recommendations:

-Minimum deposit: $300

-Recommended broker: Gold Dust can often trade very quickly, so matching the right broker is very important. CLICK HERE (Raw Spread account), ECN accounts with tight spreads preferred. CLICK HERE if you are located in Canada. For USA clients, CLICK HERE (More info about brokers for people in USA on my profile as well).  

-Always connected through a VPS server. Recommended VPS: Click here , or Click here

Not FIFO compatible.


2025.08.19 13:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 06:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.07 08:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 11:47
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 10:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
