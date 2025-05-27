SignauxSections
Justin Joseph Mauro

Gold Dust

0 avis
Fiabilité
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 73%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
237
Bénéfice trades:
137 (57.80%)
Perte trades:
100 (42.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
47.54 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
349.72 USD (19 369 pips)
Perte brute:
-204.05 USD (10 995 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (33.64 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
50.40 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
0.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.26%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.92
Longs trades:
139 (58.65%)
Courts trades:
98 (41.35%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-13.44 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.57 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.81%
Prévision annuelle:
37.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.36 USD
Maximal:
24.62 USD (7.35%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.05% (24.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.37% (37.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 237
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 146
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

💰 Gold Dust – Precision-Powered Gold Trading, Fully Automated 💰

Step into the world of elite trading with Gold Dust — a 100% fully automated forex signal engineered specifically for XAU/USD (Gold). Designed for serious traders who understand the explosive potential of gold in high-volatility markets, Gold Dust delivers precision, safety, and exponential growth.

Only Trades Gold – We specialize. One pair. One focus. One mission: results.
No Martingale, No Averaging – We don’t play with fire. Every trade has a fixed stop loss, ensuring risk is strictly controlled.
Real Capital, Real Results – Every trade is executed with live funds, backed by a proven, transparent track record.
Built for Volatility – Gold moves fast. Gold Dust moves smarter. The system is designed to ride momentum with precision and scale growth over time.
Long-Term Growth Strategy – This isn’t about hype. It’s about building real wealth, the smart way.

I’ve built this system not just to trade — but to transform lives. When you win, we win together. That’s my commitment to you.

🔥 Gold Dust isn’t just a signal — it’s a system for financial evolution. Are you ready to grow?



Recommendations:

-Minimum deposit: $300

-Recommended broker: Gold Dust can often trade very quickly, so matching the right broker is very important. CLICK HERE (Raw Spread account), ECN accounts with tight spreads preferred. CLICK HERE if you are located in Canada. For USA clients, CLICK HERE (More info about brokers for people in USA on my profile as well).  

-Always connected through a VPS server. Recommended VPS: Click here , or Click here

Not FIFO compatible.


Aucun avis
2025.08.19 13:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 06:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.07 08:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.12 02:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 11:47
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 10:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Dust
30 USD par mois
73%
0
0
USD
346
USD
25
100%
237
57%
0%
1.71
0.61
USD
12%
1:500
