Yusuf Balami Sule

Axiom Edge

Yusuf Balami Sule
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 130%
Exness-Real20
1:10
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
44
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
32 (72.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (27.27%)
En iyi işlem:
22 324.64 NGN
En kötü işlem:
-7 956.75 NGN
Brüt kâr:
244 972.20 NGN (15 221 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-51 918.84 NGN (3 266 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (135 786.93 NGN)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
135 786.93 NGN (18)
Sharpe oranı:
0.50
Alım-satım etkinliği:
63.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.75%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.74
Alış işlemleri:
14 (31.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
30 (68.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.72
Beklenen getiri:
4 387.58 NGN
Ortalama kâr:
7 655.38 NGN
Ortalama zarar:
-4 326.57 NGN
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-26 221.32 NGN)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-26 221.32 NGN (4)
Aylık büyüme:
42.09%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 NGN
Maksimum:
40 744.71 NGN (20.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.82% (40 744.71 NGN)
Varlığa göre:
26.25% (76 424.54 NGN)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSDm 40
EURUSDm 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSDm 1.1K
EURUSDm 97
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSDm 11K
EURUSDm 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +22 324.64 NGN
En kötü işlem: -7 957 NGN
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 18
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +135 786.93 NGN
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26 221.32 NGN

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Axiom Edge – Precision, Discipline, Consistency

Axiom Edge is built on a clear philosophy: consistent profits are the result of discipline, controlled risk, and deep market understanding.

📌 What you get with Axiom Edge

  • Steady growth with risk control at the core

  • Focus on major Forex pairs with proven edge

  • Strict money management: no reckless over-leverage

  • Strategy driven by price action, market structure, and correlation models

  • Long-term consistency over short-term hype

📊 Our Commitment
This isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about building results with precision. Each trade is taken with risk capped, probabilities calculated, and capital preservation prioritized.

Why Axiom Edge?
Because the edge is in discipline. We trade with clarity, not emotion.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 14:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 09:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 14:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 15:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 08:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.20 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Axiom Edge
Ayda 50 USD
130%
0
0
USD
101K
NGN
24
0%
44
72%
63%
4.71
4 387.58
NGN
26%
1:10
Kopyala

