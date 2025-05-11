SignauxSections
Yusuf Balami Sule

Axiom Edge

Yusuf Balami Sule
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 130%
Exness-Real20
1:10
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
44
Bénéfice trades:
32 (72.72%)
Perte trades:
12 (27.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
22 324.64 NGN
Pire transaction:
-7 956.75 NGN
Bénéfice brut:
244 972.20 NGN (15 221 pips)
Perte brute:
-51 918.84 NGN (3 266 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (135 786.93 NGN)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
135 786.93 NGN (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Activité de trading:
63.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.75%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.74
Longs trades:
14 (31.82%)
Courts trades:
30 (68.18%)
Facteur de profit:
4.72
Rendement attendu:
4 387.58 NGN
Bénéfice moyen:
7 655.38 NGN
Perte moyenne:
-4 326.57 NGN
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-26 221.32 NGN)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-26 221.32 NGN (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
42.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 NGN
Maximal:
40 744.71 NGN (20.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.82% (40 744.71 NGN)
Par fonds propres:
26.25% (76 424.54 NGN)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSDm 40
EURUSDm 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDm 1.1K
EURUSDm 97
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDm 11K
EURUSDm 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Axiom Edge – Precision, Discipline, Consistency

Axiom Edge is built on a clear philosophy: consistent profits are the result of discipline, controlled risk, and deep market understanding.

📌 What you get with Axiom Edge

  • Steady growth with risk control at the core

  • Focus on major Forex pairs with proven edge

  • Strict money management: no reckless over-leverage

  • Strategy driven by price action, market structure, and correlation models

  • Long-term consistency over short-term hype

📊 Our Commitment
This isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about building results with precision. Each trade is taken with risk capped, probabilities calculated, and capital preservation prioritized.

Why Axiom Edge?
Because the edge is in discipline. We trade with clarity, not emotion.


Aucun avis
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 14:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 09:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 14:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 15:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 08:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.20 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
