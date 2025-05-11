- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDm
|40
|EURUSDm
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDm
|1.1K
|EURUSDm
|97
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDm
|11K
|EURUSDm
|1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Axiom Edge – Precision, Discipline, Consistency
Axiom Edge is built on a clear philosophy: consistent profits are the result of discipline, controlled risk, and deep market understanding.
📌 What you get with Axiom Edge
-
Steady growth with risk control at the core
-
Focus on major Forex pairs with proven edge
-
Strict money management: no reckless over-leverage
-
Strategy driven by price action, market structure, and correlation models
-
Long-term consistency over short-term hype
📊 Our Commitment
This isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about building results with precision. Each trade is taken with risk capped, probabilities calculated, and capital preservation prioritized.
⚡ Why Axiom Edge?
Because the edge is in discipline. We trade with clarity, not emotion.
