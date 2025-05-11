- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDm
|40
|EURUSDm
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSDm
|1.1K
|EURUSDm
|97
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSDm
|11K
|EURUSDm
|1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Axiom Edge – Precision, Discipline, Consistency
Axiom Edge is built on a clear philosophy: consistent profits are the result of discipline, controlled risk, and deep market understanding.
📌 What you get with Axiom Edge
-
Steady growth with risk control at the core
-
Focus on major Forex pairs with proven edge
-
Strict money management: no reckless over-leverage
-
Strategy driven by price action, market structure, and correlation models
-
Long-term consistency over short-term hype
📊 Our Commitment
This isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about building results with precision. Each trade is taken with risk capped, probabilities calculated, and capital preservation prioritized.
⚡ Why Axiom Edge?
Because the edge is in discipline. We trade with clarity, not emotion.
USD
NGN
NGN