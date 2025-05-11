SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Axiom Edge
Yusuf Balami Sule

Axiom Edge

Yusuf Balami Sule
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 130%
Exness-Real20
1:10
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
32 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
12 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
22 324.64 NGN
Worst Trade:
-7 956.75 NGN
Profitto lordo:
244 972.20 NGN (15 221 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51 918.84 NGN (3 266 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (135 786.93 NGN)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
135 786.93 NGN (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.50
Attività di trading:
63.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.75%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.74
Long Trade:
14 (31.82%)
Short Trade:
30 (68.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.72
Profitto previsto:
4 387.58 NGN
Profitto medio:
7 655.38 NGN
Perdita media:
-4 326.57 NGN
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-26 221.32 NGN)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26 221.32 NGN (4)
Crescita mensile:
42.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 NGN
Massimale:
40 744.71 NGN (20.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.82% (40 744.71 NGN)
Per equità:
26.25% (76 424.54 NGN)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSDm 40
EURUSDm 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSDm 1.1K
EURUSDm 97
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSDm 11K
EURUSDm 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22 324.64 NGN
Worst Trade: -7 957 NGN
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +135 786.93 NGN
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26 221.32 NGN

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Axiom Edge – Precision, Discipline, Consistency

Axiom Edge is built on a clear philosophy: consistent profits are the result of discipline, controlled risk, and deep market understanding.

📌 What you get with Axiom Edge

  • Steady growth with risk control at the core

  • Focus on major Forex pairs with proven edge

  • Strict money management: no reckless over-leverage

  • Strategy driven by price action, market structure, and correlation models

  • Long-term consistency over short-term hype

📊 Our Commitment
This isn’t about chasing luck — it’s about building results with precision. Each trade is taken with risk capped, probabilities calculated, and capital preservation prioritized.

Why Axiom Edge?
Because the edge is in discipline. We trade with clarity, not emotion.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 14:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 09:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 14:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 15:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 10:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 08:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.20 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
