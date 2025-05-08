SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Sayap Biru
Indra Setiawan

Sayap Biru

Indra Setiawan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 79 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 79%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 252
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 790 (72.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 462 (27.84%)
En iyi işlem:
1 449.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-577.86 USD
Brüt kâr:
151 378.05 USD (15 310 396 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-73 667.24 USD (1 752 367 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
97 (1 211.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
13 908.47 USD (53)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
54.43%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.94%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.74
Alış işlemleri:
2 678 (50.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 574 (49.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.05
Beklenen getiri:
14.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
39.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-50.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
81 (-591.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16 353.98 USD (51)
Aylık büyüme:
0.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.13%
Algo alım-satım:
73%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
16 386.02 USD (10.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.18% (16 386.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
51.77% (81 460.93 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 3542
EURUSD.s 886
GBPUSD.s 347
USDJPY.s 141
GBPNZD.s 83
AUDUSD.s 68
CADCHF.s 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.s 74K
EURUSD.s 2.2K
GBPUSD.s 1K
USDJPY.s 346
GBPNZD.s 392
AUDUSD.s 121
CADCHF.s -22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
EURUSD.s 26K
GBPUSD.s 10K
USDJPY.s -4.6K
GBPNZD.s 10K
AUDUSD.s 1.3K
CADCHF.s -916
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 449.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -578 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 53
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 51
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 211.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -591.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Sayap Biru EA - Your Revenue Generator


Unlock consistent trading potential with Sayap Biru EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a balance of reliability and performance. Crafted by Kanindra Studio, this EA leverages advanced market analysis to navigate dynamic price movements with precision, making it an ideal tool for both novice and seasoned traders.

Why Choose Sayap Biru ? 
Sayap Biru EA combines intelligent trade execution with robust risk management, focusing on high-probability setups in key market zones. It employs a disciplined approach to position sizing and trade timing, ensuring adaptability across various market conditions. Whether you're trading forex majors or other instruments, Stormbreaker is engineered to optimize entries and exits while maintaining strict control over risk parameters.

Key Features: 
- Smart Market Analysis: Utilizes supply/demand zones and RSI filtering to pinpoint high-potential trade opportunities.  
- Flexible Trade Management: Supports both trend-following and counter-trend strategies, with customizable lot sizing and position limits.  
- Risk Control: Incorporates spread monitoring, margin level checks, and optional stop-loss settings to safeguard your capital.  
- Time-Based Trading: Operates within user-defined trading hours to align with optimal market sessions.  
- User-Friendly Settings: Intuitive inputs allow easy customization for timeframes (M1 to H4), trade direction, and risk preferences.  

How It Works:  
Sayap Biru EA identifies critical price levels and market conditions to execute trades with precision. It dynamically adjusts position sizes and spacing based on market behavior, aiming to capture profits while managing exposure. The EA’s logic is built to adapt to volatility, ensuring trades are placed only when conditions align with its high-probability criteria.

Who Is It For ? 
- Traders looking for an automated solution that balances profitability with risk management.  
- Those seeking a versatile EA that performs across multiple timeframes and market environments.  
- Users who value customization and control over their trading parameters.

Get Started Today:  
Elevate your trading with Stormbreaker EA. Download now on MQL5 and experience a disciplined, data-driven approach to forex trading. For optimal results, test on a demo account to fine-tune settings to your trading style.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management.

Ready to trade smarter? Let Stormbreaker lead the way.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.17 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.10 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Sayap Biru
Ayda 79 USD
79%
0
0
USD
151K
USD
24
73%
5 252
72%
54%
2.05
14.80
USD
52%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.