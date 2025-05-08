SignauxSections
Indra Setiawan

Sayap Biru

Indra Setiawan
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 79 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 79%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 267
Bénéfice trades:
3 801 (72.16%)
Perte trades:
1 466 (27.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 449.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-577.86 USD
Bénéfice brut:
151 574.47 USD (15 316 185 pips)
Perte brute:
-73 908.09 USD (1 760 018 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
97 (1 211.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13 908.47 USD (53)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
54.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.94%
Dernier trade:
1 une minute avant
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.74
Longs trades:
2 680 (50.88%)
Courts trades:
2 587 (49.12%)
Facteur de profit:
2.05
Rendement attendu:
14.75 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
39.88 USD
Perte moyenne:
-50.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
81 (-591.27 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16 353.98 USD (51)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.02%
Prévision annuelle:
-0.22%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16 386.02 USD (10.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.18% (16 386.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.77% (81 460.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 3557
EURUSD.s 886
GBPUSD.s 347
USDJPY.s 141
GBPNZD.s 83
AUDUSD.s 68
CADCHF.s 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 74K
EURUSD.s 2.2K
GBPUSD.s 1K
USDJPY.s 346
GBPNZD.s 392
AUDUSD.s 121
CADCHF.s -22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 16K
EURUSD.s 26K
GBPUSD.s 10K
USDJPY.s -4.6K
GBPNZD.s 10K
AUDUSD.s 1.3K
CADCHF.s -916
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 449.03 USD
Pire transaction: -578 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 53
Pertes consécutives maximales: 51
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 211.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -591.27 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Sayap Biru EA - Your Revenue Generator


Unlock consistent trading potential with Sayap Biru EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a balance of reliability and performance. Crafted by Kanindra Studio, this EA leverages advanced market analysis to navigate dynamic price movements with precision, making it an ideal tool for both novice and seasoned traders.

Why Choose Sayap Biru ? 
Sayap Biru EA combines intelligent trade execution with robust risk management, focusing on high-probability setups in key market zones. It employs a disciplined approach to position sizing and trade timing, ensuring adaptability across various market conditions. Whether you're trading forex majors or other instruments, Stormbreaker is engineered to optimize entries and exits while maintaining strict control over risk parameters.

Key Features: 
- Smart Market Analysis: Utilizes supply/demand zones and RSI filtering to pinpoint high-potential trade opportunities.  
- Flexible Trade Management: Supports both trend-following and counter-trend strategies, with customizable lot sizing and position limits.  
- Risk Control: Incorporates spread monitoring, margin level checks, and optional stop-loss settings to safeguard your capital.  
- Time-Based Trading: Operates within user-defined trading hours to align with optimal market sessions.  
- User-Friendly Settings: Intuitive inputs allow easy customization for timeframes (M1 to H4), trade direction, and risk preferences.  

How It Works:  
Sayap Biru EA identifies critical price levels and market conditions to execute trades with precision. It dynamically adjusts position sizes and spacing based on market behavior, aiming to capture profits while managing exposure. The EA’s logic is built to adapt to volatility, ensuring trades are placed only when conditions align with its high-probability criteria.

Who Is It For ? 
- Traders looking for an automated solution that balances profitability with risk management.  
- Those seeking a versatile EA that performs across multiple timeframes and market environments.  
- Users who value customization and control over their trading parameters.

Get Started Today:  
Elevate your trading with Stormbreaker EA. Download now on MQL5 and experience a disciplined, data-driven approach to forex trading. For optimal results, test on a demo account to fine-tune settings to your trading style.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management.

Ready to trade smarter? Let Stormbreaker lead the way.


Aucun avis
