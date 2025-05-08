SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Sayap Biru
Indra Setiawan

Sayap Biru

Indra Setiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 79 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 79%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 252
Profit Trade:
3 790 (72.16%)
Loss Trade:
1 462 (27.84%)
Best Trade:
1 449.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-577.86 USD
Profitto lordo:
151 378.05 USD (15 310 396 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-73 667.24 USD (1 752 367 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
97 (1 211.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13 908.47 USD (53)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
54.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.94%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.74
Long Trade:
2 678 (50.99%)
Short Trade:
2 574 (49.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
14.80 USD
Profitto medio:
39.94 USD
Perdita media:
-50.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
81 (-591.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16 353.98 USD (51)
Crescita mensile:
0.01%
Previsione annuale:
0.13%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
16 386.02 USD (10.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.18% (16 386.02 USD)
Per equità:
51.77% (81 460.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 3542
EURUSD.s 886
GBPUSD.s 347
USDJPY.s 141
GBPNZD.s 83
AUDUSD.s 68
CADCHF.s 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 74K
EURUSD.s 2.2K
GBPUSD.s 1K
USDJPY.s 346
GBPNZD.s 392
AUDUSD.s 121
CADCHF.s -22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
EURUSD.s 26K
GBPUSD.s 10K
USDJPY.s -4.6K
GBPNZD.s 10K
AUDUSD.s 1.3K
CADCHF.s -916
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 449.03 USD
Worst Trade: -578 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 53
Massime perdite consecutive: 51
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 211.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -591.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Sayap Biru EA - Your Revenue Generator


Unlock consistent trading potential with Sayap Biru EA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a balance of reliability and performance. Crafted by Kanindra Studio, this EA leverages advanced market analysis to navigate dynamic price movements with precision, making it an ideal tool for both novice and seasoned traders.

Why Choose Sayap Biru ? 
Sayap Biru EA combines intelligent trade execution with robust risk management, focusing on high-probability setups in key market zones. It employs a disciplined approach to position sizing and trade timing, ensuring adaptability across various market conditions. Whether you're trading forex majors or other instruments, Stormbreaker is engineered to optimize entries and exits while maintaining strict control over risk parameters.

Key Features: 
- Smart Market Analysis: Utilizes supply/demand zones and RSI filtering to pinpoint high-potential trade opportunities.  
- Flexible Trade Management: Supports both trend-following and counter-trend strategies, with customizable lot sizing and position limits.  
- Risk Control: Incorporates spread monitoring, margin level checks, and optional stop-loss settings to safeguard your capital.  
- Time-Based Trading: Operates within user-defined trading hours to align with optimal market sessions.  
- User-Friendly Settings: Intuitive inputs allow easy customization for timeframes (M1 to H4), trade direction, and risk preferences.  

How It Works:  
Sayap Biru EA identifies critical price levels and market conditions to execute trades with precision. It dynamically adjusts position sizes and spacing based on market behavior, aiming to capture profits while managing exposure. The EA’s logic is built to adapt to volatility, ensuring trades are placed only when conditions align with its high-probability criteria.

Who Is It For ? 
- Traders looking for an automated solution that balances profitability with risk management.  
- Those seeking a versatile EA that performs across multiple timeframes and market environments.  
- Users who value customization and control over their trading parameters.

Get Started Today:  
Elevate your trading with Stormbreaker EA. Download now on MQL5 and experience a disciplined, data-driven approach to forex trading. For optimal results, test on a demo account to fine-tune settings to your trading style.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management.

Ready to trade smarter? Let Stormbreaker lead the way.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.10 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.17 03:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Sayap Biru
79USD al mese
79%
0
0
USD
151K
USD
24
73%
5 252
72%
54%
2.05
14.80
USD
52%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.