SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / H369
jiehai huang

H369

jiehai huang
0 inceleme
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -36%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
320
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
98 (30.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
222 (69.38%)
En iyi işlem:
33.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-22.46 USD
Brüt kâr:
427.55 USD (547 792 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-495.01 USD (1 053 806 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (53.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
53.44 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
33.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
43.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.43
Alış işlemleri:
140 (43.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
180 (56.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.86
Beklenen getiri:
-0.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.36 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-38.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.77 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
38.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
461.55%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
158.37 USD
Maksimum:
158.37 USD (79.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
76.14% (158.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
54.20% (61.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 77
USDCAD 69
USDJPY 61
EURUSD 53
GBPUSD 31
AUDUSD 29
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -74
USDCAD -51
USDJPY -17
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 54
AUDUSD -15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD -511K
USDCAD -766
USDJPY -1.1K
EURUSD 3.9K
GBPUSD 3.0K
AUDUSD 128
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +53.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -38.77 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live06" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.22 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live24
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.47 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.48 × 23
VantageFX-Live 3
0.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.58 × 106
Axi-US06-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.74 × 42
ICMarkets-Live17
0.88 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.09 × 107
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.14 × 14
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
1.30 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.33 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.39 × 206
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.70 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.92 × 25
43 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Thank you for your interest in "H789".

Please note:

  • Initial deposit: $200 only

  • Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)

  • Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves

  • No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic

Professional Trading Since 2015

  • Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)

  • Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)

  • News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events

Key Declarations:
✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies
✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)
⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended

Core Parameters:
▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%

▫ Leverage: 500:1
▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average

Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):
✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)
✔ Tickmill - Pro Account
✔ Exness - Zero Account
🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!

Critical Notices:
⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely
⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations



İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 05:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 16:03
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.10 16:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.17 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.09 09:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.03 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.03 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.01 17:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.01 17:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.01 16:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.30 15:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 15:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.24 16:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.24 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.24 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
H369
Ayda 30 USD
-36%
0
0
USD
147
USD
22
0%
320
30%
33%
0.86
-0.21
USD
76%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.