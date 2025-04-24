- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|77
|USDCAD
|69
|USDJPY
|61
|EURUSD
|53
|GBPUSD
|31
|AUDUSD
|29
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|-74
|USDCAD
|-51
|USDJPY
|-17
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPUSD
|54
|AUDUSD
|-15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|-511K
|USDCAD
|-766
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|3.0K
|AUDUSD
|128
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live06" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.22 × 9
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.47 × 397
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.48 × 23
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.50 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.58 × 106
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.74 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.88 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.09 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.14 × 14
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|1.30 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.33 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.39 × 206
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.70 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.92 × 25
Thank you for your interest in "H789".
Please note:
-
Initial deposit: $200 only
-
Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)
-
Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves
-
No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic
Professional Trading Since 2015
-
Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)
-
Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)
-
News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events
Key Declarations:
✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies
✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)
⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended
Core Parameters:
▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%
▫ Leverage: 500:1
▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average
Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):
✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)
✔ Tickmill - Pro Account
✔ Exness - Zero Account
🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!
Critical Notices:
⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely
⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations
