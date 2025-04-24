- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|77
|USDCAD
|69
|USDJPY
|59
|EURUSD
|50
|GBPUSD
|31
|AUDUSD
|29
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-74
|USDCAD
|-51
|USDJPY
|-33
|EURUSD
|27
|GBPUSD
|54
|AUDUSD
|-15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-511K
|USDCAD
|-766
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|GBPUSD
|3.0K
|AUDUSD
|128
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.22 × 9
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.47 × 397
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.48 × 23
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.50 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.58 × 106
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.74 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.88 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.09 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.14 × 14
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|1.30 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.33 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.39 × 206
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.70 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.92 × 25
Thank you for your interest in "H789".
Please note:
-
Initial deposit: $200 only
-
Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)
-
Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves
-
No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic
Professional Trading Since 2015
-
Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)
-
Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)
-
News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events
Key Declarations:
✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies
✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)
⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended
Core Parameters:
▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%
▫ Leverage: 500:1
▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average
Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):
✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)
✔ Tickmill - Pro Account
✔ Exness - Zero Account
🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!
Critical Notices:
⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely
⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations
