jiehai huang

H369

jiehai huang
0 avis
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -46%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
315
Bénéfice trades:
96 (30.47%)
Perte trades:
219 (69.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-22.46 USD
Bénéfice brut:
398.55 USD (546 339 pips)
Perte brute:
-488.86 USD (1 053 564 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (53.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
53.44 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
33.27%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
43.00%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.57
Longs trades:
138 (43.81%)
Courts trades:
177 (56.19%)
Facteur de profit:
0.82
Rendement attendu:
-0.29 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-38.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38.77 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.60%
Prévision annuelle:
201.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
158.37 USD
Maximal:
158.37 USD (79.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
76.14% (158.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
54.20% (61.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 77
USDCAD 69
USDJPY 59
EURUSD 50
GBPUSD 31
AUDUSD 29
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -74
USDCAD -51
USDJPY -33
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 54
AUDUSD -15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -511K
USDCAD -766
USDJPY -1.9K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPUSD 3.0K
AUDUSD 128
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.18 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +53.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.22 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live24
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.47 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.48 × 23
VantageFX-Live 3
0.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.58 × 106
Axi-US06-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.74 × 42
ICMarkets-Live17
0.88 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.09 × 107
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.14 × 14
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
1.30 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.33 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.39 × 206
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.70 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.92 × 25
43 plus...
Thank you for your interest in "H789".

Please note:

  • Initial deposit: $200 only

  • Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)

  • Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves

  • No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic

Professional Trading Since 2015

  • Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)

  • Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)

  • News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events

Key Declarations:
✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies
✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)
⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended

Core Parameters:
▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%

▫ Leverage: 500:1
▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average

Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):
✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)
✔ Tickmill - Pro Account
✔ Exness - Zero Account
🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!

Critical Notices:
⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely
⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations



Aucun avis
2025.09.22 05:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 16:03
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.10 16:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.17 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.09 09:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.03 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.03 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.01 17:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.01 17:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.01 16:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.30 15:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 15:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.24 16:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.24 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.24 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
