Thank you for your interest in "H789".

Please note:

Initial deposit: $200 only

Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)

Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves

No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic

Professional Trading Since 2015

Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)

Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)

News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events

Key Declarations:

✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies

✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)

⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended

Core Parameters:

▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%

▫ Leverage: 500:1

▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average



Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):

✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)

✔ Tickmill - Pro Account

✔ Exness - Zero Account

🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!

Critical Notices:

⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely

⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations







