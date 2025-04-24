SegnaliSezioni
jiehai huang

H369

jiehai huang
0 recensioni
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -36%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
320
Profit Trade:
98 (30.62%)
Loss Trade:
222 (69.38%)
Best Trade:
33.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
427.55 USD (547 792 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-495.01 USD (1 053 806 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (53.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
53.44 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
33.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
43.00%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.43
Long Trade:
140 (43.75%)
Short Trade:
180 (56.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-0.21 USD
Profitto medio:
4.36 USD
Perdita media:
-2.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-38.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.77 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
38.04%
Previsione annuale:
461.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
158.37 USD
Massimale:
158.37 USD (79.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
76.14% (158.37 USD)
Per equità:
54.20% (61.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 77
USDCAD 69
USDJPY 61
EURUSD 53
GBPUSD 31
AUDUSD 29
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -74
USDCAD -51
USDJPY -17
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 54
AUDUSD -15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -511K
USDCAD -766
USDJPY -1.1K
EURUSD 3.9K
GBPUSD 3.0K
AUDUSD 128
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33.18 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +53.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live06" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.22 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live24
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.47 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.48 × 23
VantageFX-Live 3
0.50 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.58 × 106
Axi-US06-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.74 × 42
ICMarkets-Live17
0.88 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.09 × 107
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.14 × 14
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
1.30 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.33 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.39 × 206
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.70 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.92 × 25
43 più
Thank you for your interest in "H789".

Please note:

  • Initial deposit: $200 only

  • Subsequent deposits represent weekly broker rebates based on trading volume ($1.6 per standard lot)

  • Rebates constitute minimal proportions with negligible impact on equity curves

  • No artificial profit inflation through frequent deposits/withdrawals - all records remain raw and authentic

Professional Trading Since 2015

  • Mandatory "Stop Loss" on every position (<2% account balance risk)

  • Early exits when trade logic invalidates (actual losses often < preset stops)

  • News Trading Protocol: Avoid new entries/pre-close positions before major economic events

Key Declarations:
✖ No martingale/grid/high-risk strategies
✖ Fully manual trading (zero EA/algorithmic usage)
⚠ Daily profitability NOT guaranteed - minimum 30-day evaluation recommended

Core Parameters:
▫Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on your risk tolerance while maintaining ≤2%

▫ Leverage: 500:1
▫ Profit Target: 5%-10% monthly average

Recommended Brokers (I use IC Markets Raw Spread Account):
✔ IC Markets - Raw Spread Account (Personal primary account)
✔ Tickmill - Pro Account
✔ Exness - Zero Account
🔺 The smaller the spread, the better!

Critical Notices:
⚠ Use only risk capital you can afford to lose entirely
⚠ Avoid subscription if unable to withstand drawdown fluctuations



Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
H369
30USD al mese
-36%
0
0
USD
147
USD
22
0%
320
30%
33%
0.86
-0.21
USD
76%
1:500
