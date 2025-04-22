- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|35
|CNC.NYSE
|17
|CADCHF
|14
|NKE.NYSE
|10
|HAL.NYSE
|10
|BMY.NYSE
|6
|NTLA.NAS
|6
|DIN.NYSE
|5
|AES.NYSE
|5
|INTC.NAS
|5
|EWZ.NYSE
|3
|CZR.NAS
|3
|RUN.NAS
|3
|CSIQ.NAS
|3
|PFE.NYSE
|3
|TDOC.NYSE
|3
|UNG.NYSE
|3
|MGM.NYSE
|2
|IEMG.NYSE
|2
|LVS.NYSE
|2
|DENN.NAS
|2
|HLF.NYSE
|2
|IEP.NAS
|2
|DOW.NYSE
|2
|BTI.NYSE
|2
|CAG.NYSE
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|ROKU.NAS
|1
|ALB.NYSE
|1
|PYPL.NAS
|1
|PINS.NYSE
|1
|HPE.NYSE
|1
|SEDG.NAS
|1
|MXL.NAS
|1
|BILI.NAS
|1
|LEVI.NYSE
|1
|BEN.NYSE
|1
|MITK.NAS
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|MRVL.NAS
|1
|MRNA.NAS
|1
|STLA.NYSE
|1
|AAL.NAS
|1
|PARA.NAS
|1
|KSS.NYSE
|1
|WEN.NAS
|1
|VALE.NYSE
|1
|ET.NYSE
|1
|EXPI.NAS
|1
|CSCO.NAS
|1
|VFC.NYSE
|1
|SOFI.NAS
|1
|HRL.NYSE
|1
|FOLD.NAS
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|84
|CNC.NYSE
|20
|CADCHF
|43
|NKE.NYSE
|35
|HAL.NYSE
|11
|BMY.NYSE
|10
|NTLA.NAS
|4
|DIN.NYSE
|6
|AES.NYSE
|5
|INTC.NAS
|8
|EWZ.NYSE
|4
|CZR.NAS
|5
|RUN.NAS
|4
|CSIQ.NAS
|6
|PFE.NYSE
|2
|TDOC.NYSE
|2
|UNG.NYSE
|2
|MGM.NYSE
|2
|IEMG.NYSE
|2
|LVS.NYSE
|2
|DENN.NAS
|2
|HLF.NYSE
|1
|IEP.NAS
|0
|DOW.NYSE
|1
|BTI.NYSE
|2
|CAG.NYSE
|2
|AUDNZD
|-1
|ROKU.NAS
|7
|ALB.NYSE
|3
|PYPL.NAS
|3
|PINS.NYSE
|2
|HPE.NYSE
|2
|SEDG.NAS
|2
|MXL.NAS
|1
|BILI.NAS
|1
|LEVI.NYSE
|1
|BEN.NYSE
|1
|MITK.NAS
|1
|AUDCHF
|4
|MRVL.NAS
|3
|MRNA.NAS
|1
|STLA.NYSE
|1
|AAL.NAS
|1
|PARA.NAS
|1
|KSS.NYSE
|1
|WEN.NAS
|0
|VALE.NYSE
|1
|ET.NYSE
|-1
|EXPI.NAS
|1
|CSCO.NAS
|0
|VFC.NYSE
|1
|SOFI.NAS
|0
|HRL.NYSE
|1
|FOLD.NAS
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|8.6K
|CNC.NYSE
|21K
|CADCHF
|3.7K
|NKE.NYSE
|3.6K
|HAL.NYSE
|12K
|BMY.NYSE
|10K
|NTLA.NAS
|4.1K
|DIN.NYSE
|5.8K
|AES.NYSE
|5.1K
|INTC.NAS
|816
|EWZ.NYSE
|444
|CZR.NAS
|4.8K
|RUN.NAS
|4.4K
|CSIQ.NAS
|6.1K
|PFE.NYSE
|257
|TDOC.NYSE
|2.1K
|UNG.NYSE
|250
|MGM.NYSE
|2.5K
|IEMG.NYSE
|208
|LVS.NYSE
|2.2K
|DENN.NAS
|2K
|HLF.NYSE
|1.5K
|IEP.NAS
|579
|DOW.NYSE
|1.6K
|BTI.NYSE
|1.8K
|CAG.NYSE
|1.8K
|AUDNZD
|-161
|ROKU.NAS
|7.3K
|ALB.NYSE
|3K
|PYPL.NAS
|343
|PINS.NYSE
|248
|HPE.NYSE
|2.2K
|SEDG.NAS
|219
|MXL.NAS
|1.3K
|BILI.NAS
|133
|LEVI.NYSE
|1.3K
|BEN.NYSE
|1.1K
|MITK.NAS
|750
|AUDCHF
|368
|MRVL.NAS
|2.9K
|MRNA.NAS
|1.1K
|STLA.NYSE
|969
|AAL.NAS
|949
|PARA.NAS
|800
|KSS.NYSE
|1.1K
|WEN.NAS
|290
|VALE.NYSE
|990
|ET.NYSE
|-490
|EXPI.NAS
|740
|CSCO.NAS
|46
|VFC.NYSE
|950
|SOFI.NAS
|80
|HRL.NYSE
|760
|FOLD.NAS
|859
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.13 × 61
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.18 × 11
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.68 × 1560
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.90 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.97 × 34
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.32 × 2101
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.35 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.51 × 98
VERIFIED PERFORMANCE RECORD
Success Rate: 98.29% | 117 Executed Trades | Net Profit: $215.18
Performance Metrics
Statistical Overview
- Win Rate: 98.29% (115 profitable out of 117 trades)
- Profit Factor: 64.47
- Maximum Consecutive Wins: 68 trades ($143.00)
- Average Profitable Trade: $1.90
- Sharpe Ratio: 0.75
- Maximum Drawdown: 0.48% (0.17% relative)
- Recovery Factor: 448.29
Risk Management
- Total Positions: 117 trades over 4+ months
- Long Positions: 100 trades (98.00% profitable)
- Short Positions: 17 trades (100.00% profitable)
- Maximum Loss: -$0.03 per trade
- Consistent Risk Control: Stop-loss implementation on all trades
Trading Strategy
Pure Price Action Methodology
Our signal service employs professional price action analysis without reliance on lagging indicators. All trading decisions are based on:
- Market structure analysis
- Support and resistance levels
- Price momentum patterns
- Volume confirmation
- Risk-to-reward optimization
Market Coverage
Equity Markets:
- NYSE: Nike (NKE), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE), MGM, PayPal (PYPL)
- NASDAQ: Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Caesars (CZR), Teladoc (TDOC)
Forex Markets:
- EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF major pairs
- Precise entry and exit timing
ETFs and Commodities:
- EWZ (Brazil ETF), UNG (Natural Gas ETF)
- Sector rotation strategies
Service Benefits
For Professional Traders
- Verified track record with transparent results
- Consistent methodology across all market conditions
- Professional risk management protocols
- Detailed trade analysis and reasoning
For Developing Traders
- Learn from proven price action strategies
- Understand professional risk management
- Observe real-time decision making process
- Build confidence through consistent results
Execution Details
- Clear entry and exit signals
- Stop-loss and take-profit levels provided
- Position sizing recommendations
- Market context and analysis included
Track Record Highlights
Consistency: 4+ months of verified trading results Reliability: 98.29% success rate maintained across diverse market conditions Profitability: 64.47 profit factor demonstrates exceptional risk-adjusted returns Risk Control: Maximum drawdown of only 0.48% shows disciplined approach
Professional Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and trading experience before following any signals.
Join our professional trading community and benefit from systematic price action analysis with proven results.
