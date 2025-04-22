SinyallerBölümler
Jorge Alber Constante Vasquez

Price Action Online

Jorge Alber Constante Vasquez
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 138%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
181
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
176 (97.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (2.76%)
En iyi işlem:
15.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
315.29 USD (138 503 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7.50 USD (804 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
68 (143.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
143.00 USD (68)
Sharpe oranı:
0.71
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
103.70%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
248.22
Alış işlemleri:
146 (80.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
35 (19.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
42.04
Beklenen getiri:
1.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.79 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.22 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
11.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
141.85%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
1.24 USD (0.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.37% (1.26 USD)
Varlığa göre:
19.52% (62.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 35
CNC.NYSE 17
CADCHF 14
NKE.NYSE 10
HAL.NYSE 10
BMY.NYSE 6
NTLA.NAS 6
DIN.NYSE 5
AES.NYSE 5
INTC.NAS 5
EWZ.NYSE 3
CZR.NAS 3
RUN.NAS 3
CSIQ.NAS 3
PFE.NYSE 3
TDOC.NYSE 3
UNG.NYSE 3
MGM.NYSE 2
IEMG.NYSE 2
LVS.NYSE 2
DENN.NAS 2
HLF.NYSE 2
IEP.NAS 2
DOW.NYSE 2
BTI.NYSE 2
CAG.NYSE 2
AUDNZD 2
ROKU.NAS 1
ALB.NYSE 1
PYPL.NAS 1
PINS.NYSE 1
HPE.NYSE 1
SEDG.NAS 1
MXL.NAS 1
BILI.NAS 1
LEVI.NYSE 1
BEN.NYSE 1
MITK.NAS 1
AUDCHF 1
MRVL.NAS 1
MRNA.NAS 1
STLA.NYSE 1
AAL.NAS 1
PARA.NAS 1
KSS.NYSE 1
WEN.NAS 1
VALE.NYSE 1
ET.NYSE 1
EXPI.NAS 1
CSCO.NAS 1
VFC.NYSE 1
SOFI.NAS 1
HRL.NYSE 1
FOLD.NAS 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 84
CNC.NYSE 20
CADCHF 43
NKE.NYSE 35
HAL.NYSE 11
BMY.NYSE 10
NTLA.NAS 4
DIN.NYSE 6
AES.NYSE 5
INTC.NAS 8
EWZ.NYSE 4
CZR.NAS 5
RUN.NAS 4
CSIQ.NAS 6
PFE.NYSE 2
TDOC.NYSE 2
UNG.NYSE 2
MGM.NYSE 2
IEMG.NYSE 2
LVS.NYSE 2
DENN.NAS 2
HLF.NYSE 1
IEP.NAS 0
DOW.NYSE 1
BTI.NYSE 2
CAG.NYSE 2
AUDNZD -1
ROKU.NAS 7
ALB.NYSE 3
PYPL.NAS 3
PINS.NYSE 2
HPE.NYSE 2
SEDG.NAS 2
MXL.NAS 1
BILI.NAS 1
LEVI.NYSE 1
BEN.NYSE 1
MITK.NAS 1
AUDCHF 4
MRVL.NAS 3
MRNA.NAS 1
STLA.NYSE 1
AAL.NAS 1
PARA.NAS 1
KSS.NYSE 1
WEN.NAS 0
VALE.NYSE 1
ET.NYSE -1
EXPI.NAS 1
CSCO.NAS 0
VFC.NYSE 1
SOFI.NAS 0
HRL.NYSE 1
FOLD.NAS 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 8.6K
CNC.NYSE 21K
CADCHF 3.7K
NKE.NYSE 3.6K
HAL.NYSE 12K
BMY.NYSE 10K
NTLA.NAS 4.1K
DIN.NYSE 5.8K
AES.NYSE 5.1K
INTC.NAS 816
EWZ.NYSE 444
CZR.NAS 4.8K
RUN.NAS 4.4K
CSIQ.NAS 6.1K
PFE.NYSE 257
TDOC.NYSE 2.1K
UNG.NYSE 250
MGM.NYSE 2.5K
IEMG.NYSE 208
LVS.NYSE 2.2K
DENN.NAS 2K
HLF.NYSE 1.5K
IEP.NAS 579
DOW.NYSE 1.6K
BTI.NYSE 1.8K
CAG.NYSE 1.8K
AUDNZD -161
ROKU.NAS 7.3K
ALB.NYSE 3K
PYPL.NAS 343
PINS.NYSE 248
HPE.NYSE 2.2K
SEDG.NAS 219
MXL.NAS 1.3K
BILI.NAS 133
LEVI.NYSE 1.3K
BEN.NYSE 1.1K
MITK.NAS 750
AUDCHF 368
MRVL.NAS 2.9K
MRNA.NAS 1.1K
STLA.NYSE 969
AAL.NAS 949
PARA.NAS 800
KSS.NYSE 1.1K
WEN.NAS 290
VALE.NYSE 990
ET.NYSE -490
EXPI.NAS 740
CSCO.NAS 46
VFC.NYSE 950
SOFI.NAS 80
HRL.NYSE 760
FOLD.NAS 859
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 68
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +143.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.13 × 61
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.18 × 11
itexsys-Platform
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 1560
FusionMarkets-Live
0.90 × 62
Exness-MT5Real5
0.97 × 34
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.32 × 2101
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
RoboForex-ECN
1.51 × 98
26 daha fazla...
Professional Price Action Trading Signal 

VERIFIED PERFORMANCE RECORD

Success Rate: 98.29% | 117 Executed Trades | Net Profit: $215.18

Performance Metrics

Statistical Overview

  • Win Rate: 98.29% (115 profitable out of 117 trades)
  • Profit Factor: 64.47
  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 68 trades ($143.00)
  • Average Profitable Trade: $1.90
  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.75
  • Maximum Drawdown: 0.48% (0.17% relative)
  • Recovery Factor: 448.29

Risk Management

  • Total Positions: 117 trades over 4+ months
  • Long Positions: 100 trades (98.00% profitable)
  • Short Positions: 17 trades (100.00% profitable)
  • Maximum Loss: -$0.03 per trade
  • Consistent Risk Control: Stop-loss implementation on all trades

Trading Strategy

Pure Price Action Methodology

Our signal service employs professional price action analysis without reliance on lagging indicators. All trading decisions are based on:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Support and resistance levels
  • Price momentum patterns
  • Volume confirmation
  • Risk-to-reward optimization

Market Coverage

Equity Markets:

  • NYSE: Nike (NKE), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE), MGM, PayPal (PYPL)
  • NASDAQ: Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Caesars (CZR), Teladoc (TDOC)

Forex Markets:

  • EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF major pairs
  • Precise entry and exit timing

ETFs and Commodities:

  • EWZ (Brazil ETF), UNG (Natural Gas ETF)
  • Sector rotation strategies

Service Benefits

For Professional Traders

  • Verified track record with transparent results
  • Consistent methodology across all market conditions
  • Professional risk management protocols
  • Detailed trade analysis and reasoning

For Developing Traders

  • Learn from proven price action strategies
  • Understand professional risk management
  • Observe real-time decision making process
  • Build confidence through consistent results

Execution Details

  • Clear entry and exit signals
  • Stop-loss and take-profit levels provided
  • Position sizing recommendations
  • Market context and analysis included

Track Record Highlights

Consistency: 4+ months of verified trading results Reliability: 98.29% success rate maintained across diverse market conditions Profitability: 64.47 profit factor demonstrates exceptional risk-adjusted returns Risk Control: Maximum drawdown of only 0.48% shows disciplined approach

Professional Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and trading experience before following any signals.

Join our professional trading community and benefit from systematic price action analysis with proven results.


İnceleme yok
2025.05.19 18:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 21:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 21:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Price Action Online
Ayda 30 USD
138%
0
0
USD
341
USD
29
0%
181
97%
100%
42.03
1.70
USD
20%
1:30
Kopyala

