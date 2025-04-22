SegnaliSezioni
Price Action Online
Jorge Alber Constante Vasquez

Price Action Online

Jorge Alber Constante Vasquez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 138%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:30

  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
181
Profit Trade:
176 (97.23%)
Loss Trade:
5 (2.76%)
Best Trade:
15.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
315.29 USD (138 503 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.50 USD (804 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
68 (143.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
143.00 USD (68)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.71
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.70%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
248.22
Long Trade:
146 (80.66%)
Short Trade:
35 (19.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
42.04
Profitto previsto:
1.70 USD
Profitto medio:
1.79 USD
Perdita media:
-1.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.22 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.44%
Previsione annuale:
141.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
1.24 USD (0.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.37% (1.26 USD)
Per equità:
19.52% (62.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 35
CNC.NYSE 17
CADCHF 14
NKE.NYSE 10
HAL.NYSE 10
BMY.NYSE 6
NTLA.NAS 6
DIN.NYSE 5
AES.NYSE 5
INTC.NAS 5
EWZ.NYSE 3
CZR.NAS 3
RUN.NAS 3
CSIQ.NAS 3
PFE.NYSE 3
TDOC.NYSE 3
UNG.NYSE 3
MGM.NYSE 2
IEMG.NYSE 2
LVS.NYSE 2
DENN.NAS 2
HLF.NYSE 2
IEP.NAS 2
DOW.NYSE 2
BTI.NYSE 2
CAG.NYSE 2
AUDNZD 2
ROKU.NAS 1
ALB.NYSE 1
PYPL.NAS 1
PINS.NYSE 1
HPE.NYSE 1
SEDG.NAS 1
MXL.NAS 1
BILI.NAS 1
LEVI.NYSE 1
BEN.NYSE 1
MITK.NAS 1
AUDCHF 1
MRVL.NAS 1
MRNA.NAS 1
STLA.NYSE 1
AAL.NAS 1
PARA.NAS 1
KSS.NYSE 1
WEN.NAS 1
VALE.NYSE 1
ET.NYSE 1
EXPI.NAS 1
CSCO.NAS 1
VFC.NYSE 1
SOFI.NAS 1
HRL.NYSE 1
FOLD.NAS 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 84
CNC.NYSE 20
CADCHF 43
NKE.NYSE 35
HAL.NYSE 11
BMY.NYSE 10
NTLA.NAS 4
DIN.NYSE 6
AES.NYSE 5
INTC.NAS 8
EWZ.NYSE 4
CZR.NAS 5
RUN.NAS 4
CSIQ.NAS 6
PFE.NYSE 2
TDOC.NYSE 2
UNG.NYSE 2
MGM.NYSE 2
IEMG.NYSE 2
LVS.NYSE 2
DENN.NAS 2
HLF.NYSE 1
IEP.NAS 0
DOW.NYSE 1
BTI.NYSE 2
CAG.NYSE 2
AUDNZD -1
ROKU.NAS 7
ALB.NYSE 3
PYPL.NAS 3
PINS.NYSE 2
HPE.NYSE 2
SEDG.NAS 2
MXL.NAS 1
BILI.NAS 1
LEVI.NYSE 1
BEN.NYSE 1
MITK.NAS 1
AUDCHF 4
MRVL.NAS 3
MRNA.NAS 1
STLA.NYSE 1
AAL.NAS 1
PARA.NAS 1
KSS.NYSE 1
WEN.NAS 0
VALE.NYSE 1
ET.NYSE -1
EXPI.NAS 1
CSCO.NAS 0
VFC.NYSE 1
SOFI.NAS 0
HRL.NYSE 1
FOLD.NAS 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 8.6K
CNC.NYSE 21K
CADCHF 3.7K
NKE.NYSE 3.6K
HAL.NYSE 12K
BMY.NYSE 10K
NTLA.NAS 4.1K
DIN.NYSE 5.8K
AES.NYSE 5.1K
INTC.NAS 816
EWZ.NYSE 444
CZR.NAS 4.8K
RUN.NAS 4.4K
CSIQ.NAS 6.1K
PFE.NYSE 257
TDOC.NYSE 2.1K
UNG.NYSE 250
MGM.NYSE 2.5K
IEMG.NYSE 208
LVS.NYSE 2.2K
DENN.NAS 2K
HLF.NYSE 1.5K
IEP.NAS 579
DOW.NYSE 1.6K
BTI.NYSE 1.8K
CAG.NYSE 1.8K
AUDNZD -161
ROKU.NAS 7.3K
ALB.NYSE 3K
PYPL.NAS 343
PINS.NYSE 248
HPE.NYSE 2.2K
SEDG.NAS 219
MXL.NAS 1.3K
BILI.NAS 133
LEVI.NYSE 1.3K
BEN.NYSE 1.1K
MITK.NAS 750
AUDCHF 368
MRVL.NAS 2.9K
MRNA.NAS 1.1K
STLA.NYSE 969
AAL.NAS 949
PARA.NAS 800
KSS.NYSE 1.1K
WEN.NAS 290
VALE.NYSE 990
ET.NYSE -490
EXPI.NAS 740
CSCO.NAS 46
VFC.NYSE 950
SOFI.NAS 80
HRL.NYSE 760
FOLD.NAS 859
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.60 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 68
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +143.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
FBSTradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.13 × 61
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.18 × 11
itexsys-Platform
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 1560
FusionMarkets-Live
0.90 × 62
Exness-MT5Real5
0.97 × 34
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.32 × 2101
Forex.com-Live 536
1.35 × 152
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
RoboForex-ECN
1.51 × 98
26 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Professional Price Action Trading Signal 

VERIFIED PERFORMANCE RECORD

Success Rate: 98.29% | 117 Executed Trades | Net Profit: $215.18

Performance Metrics

Statistical Overview

  • Win Rate: 98.29% (115 profitable out of 117 trades)
  • Profit Factor: 64.47
  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 68 trades ($143.00)
  • Average Profitable Trade: $1.90
  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.75
  • Maximum Drawdown: 0.48% (0.17% relative)
  • Recovery Factor: 448.29

Risk Management

  • Total Positions: 117 trades over 4+ months
  • Long Positions: 100 trades (98.00% profitable)
  • Short Positions: 17 trades (100.00% profitable)
  • Maximum Loss: -$0.03 per trade
  • Consistent Risk Control: Stop-loss implementation on all trades

Trading Strategy

Pure Price Action Methodology

Our signal service employs professional price action analysis without reliance on lagging indicators. All trading decisions are based on:

  • Market structure analysis
  • Support and resistance levels
  • Price momentum patterns
  • Volume confirmation
  • Risk-to-reward optimization

Market Coverage

Equity Markets:

  • NYSE: Nike (NKE), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE), MGM, PayPal (PYPL)
  • NASDAQ: Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Caesars (CZR), Teladoc (TDOC)

Forex Markets:

  • EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF major pairs
  • Precise entry and exit timing

ETFs and Commodities:

  • EWZ (Brazil ETF), UNG (Natural Gas ETF)
  • Sector rotation strategies

Service Benefits

For Professional Traders

  • Verified track record with transparent results
  • Consistent methodology across all market conditions
  • Professional risk management protocols
  • Detailed trade analysis and reasoning

For Developing Traders

  • Learn from proven price action strategies
  • Understand professional risk management
  • Observe real-time decision making process
  • Build confidence through consistent results

Execution Details

  • Clear entry and exit signals
  • Stop-loss and take-profit levels provided
  • Position sizing recommendations
  • Market context and analysis included

Track Record Highlights

Consistency: 4+ months of verified trading results Reliability: 98.29% success rate maintained across diverse market conditions Profitability: 64.47 profit factor demonstrates exceptional risk-adjusted returns Risk Control: Maximum drawdown of only 0.48% shows disciplined approach

Professional Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and trading experience before following any signals.

Join our professional trading community and benefit from systematic price action analysis with proven results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.19 18:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 21:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 21:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Price Action Online
30USD al mese
138%
0
0
USD
341
USD
29
0%
181
97%
100%
42.03
1.70
USD
20%
1:30
Copia

