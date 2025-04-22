VERIFIED PERFORMANCE RECORD

Professional Price Action Trading Signal

Success Rate: 98.29% | 117 Executed Trades | Net Profit: $215.18

Performance Metrics

Statistical Overview

Win Rate: 98.29% (115 profitable out of 117 trades)

98.29% (115 profitable out of 117 trades) Profit Factor: 64.47

64.47 Maximum Consecutive Wins: 68 trades ($143.00)

68 trades ($143.00) Average Profitable Trade: $1.90

$1.90 Sharpe Ratio: 0.75

0.75 Maximum Drawdown: 0.48% (0.17% relative)

0.48% (0.17% relative) Recovery Factor: 448.29

Risk Management

Total Positions: 117 trades over 4+ months

117 trades over 4+ months Long Positions: 100 trades (98.00% profitable)

100 trades (98.00% profitable) Short Positions: 17 trades (100.00% profitable)

17 trades (100.00% profitable) Maximum Loss: -$0.03 per trade

-$0.03 per trade Consistent Risk Control: Stop-loss implementation on all trades

Trading Strategy

Pure Price Action Methodology

Our signal service employs professional price action analysis without reliance on lagging indicators. All trading decisions are based on:

Market structure analysis

Support and resistance levels

Price momentum patterns

Volume confirmation

Risk-to-reward optimization

Market Coverage

Equity Markets:

NYSE: Nike (NKE), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE), MGM, PayPal (PYPL)

NASDAQ: Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Caesars (CZR), Teladoc (TDOC)

Forex Markets:

EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF major pairs

Precise entry and exit timing

ETFs and Commodities:

EWZ (Brazil ETF), UNG (Natural Gas ETF)

Sector rotation strategies

Service Benefits

For Professional Traders

Verified track record with transparent results

Consistent methodology across all market conditions

Professional risk management protocols

Detailed trade analysis and reasoning

For Developing Traders

Learn from proven price action strategies

Understand professional risk management

Observe real-time decision making process

Build confidence through consistent results

Execution Details

Clear entry and exit signals

Stop-loss and take-profit levels provided

Position sizing recommendations

Market context and analysis included

Track Record Highlights

Consistency: 4+ months of verified trading results Reliability: 98.29% success rate maintained across diverse market conditions Profitability: 64.47 profit factor demonstrates exceptional risk-adjusted returns Risk Control: Maximum drawdown of only 0.48% shows disciplined approach

Professional Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and trading experience before following any signals.

Join our professional trading community and benefit from systematic price action analysis with proven results.



