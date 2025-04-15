SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Pine and Eucalyptus FX
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva

Pine and Eucalyptus FX

Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
145 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 44%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 088
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 763 (89.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
325 (10.52%)
En iyi işlem:
302.86 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-300.72 EUR
Brüt kâr:
7 960.12 EUR (162 666 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 034.64 EUR (113 093 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
96 (64.44 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
754.08 EUR (36)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.28%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.14%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
59
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.60
Alış işlemleri:
1 480 (47.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 608 (52.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.30 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.88 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-21.65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-685.73 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 538.34 EUR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-40.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
431.49 EUR
Maksimum:
1 538.34 EUR (57.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
55.63% (832.23 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
35.25% (1 502.10 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 956
NZDCAD 861
AUDNZD 603
EURUSD 93
GBPUSD 76
USDCAD 70
EURGBP 55
EURJPY 53
EURCHF 48
EURCAD 41
USDCHF 40
EURNZD 35
USDJPY 33
GBPCHF 32
CADCHF 23
NZDUSD 17
GBPAUD 16
AUDCHF 15
EURAUD 11
CHFJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
AUDUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD -1.2K
EURUSD -164
GBPUSD -328
USDCAD 68
EURGBP -141
EURJPY 55
EURCHF 120
EURCAD 26
USDCHF -41
EURNZD -7
USDJPY 9
GBPCHF 184
CADCHF -24
NZDUSD 20
GBPAUD 5
AUDCHF -84
EURAUD 3
CHFJPY 2
GBPCAD 1
AUDUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 24K
NZDCAD 20K
AUDNZD -5.1K
EURUSD -744
GBPUSD 977
USDCAD 3.6K
EURGBP -1.6K
EURJPY 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
EURCAD 452
USDCHF 336
EURNZD 672
USDJPY 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.8K
CADCHF 581
NZDUSD 269
GBPAUD -177
AUDCHF 65
EURAUD 463
CHFJPY 414
GBPCAD 140
AUDUSD 29
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +302.86 EUR
En kötü işlem: -301 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 36
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +64.44 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -685.73 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live24" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.47 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.55 × 357
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.63 × 1665
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.64 × 209
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
ICMarkets-Live16
0.74 × 126
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.75 × 12
ICMarkets-Live12
0.82 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.82 × 289
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 1939
ICMarkets-Live14
0.86 × 132
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.88 × 366
Exness-Real9
0.94 × 87
187 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Welcome to Pine and Eucalyptus FX — a signal focused on three highly correlated pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD. The strategy is based on technical analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined approach to the market.

🔹 Traded Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
🔹 Trading Style: Mainly day trading, with technical entries at high-probability zones.
🔹 Risk Management: Low drawdown, no excessive leverage.
🔹 Goal: Steady medium- to long-term growth with a strong focus on capital preservation.

These pairs are less volatile than major pairs like EURUSD, allowing for more predictable moves and cleaner technical setups.
The account is monitored daily, and all entries are made manually or with the support of custom-built algorithms.

📊 Full transparency and a focus on real results — no empty promises.
Join Pine and Eucalyptus FX and follow a calm, rational, and effective approach to the markets.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 02:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 19:03
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 1.77% of days out of 846 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 19:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Pine and Eucalyptus FX
Ayda 30 USD
44%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
145
100%
3 088
89%
78%
1.13
0.30
EUR
56%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.