Welcome to Pine and Eucalyptus FX — a signal focused on three highly correlated pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD. The strategy is based on technical analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined approach to the market.

🔹 Traded Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD

🔹 Trading Style: Mainly day trading, with technical entries at high-probability zones.

🔹 Risk Management: Low drawdown, no excessive leverage.

🔹 Goal: Steady medium- to long-term growth with a strong focus on capital preservation.

These pairs are less volatile than major pairs like EURUSD, allowing for more predictable moves and cleaner technical setups.

The account is monitored daily, and all entries are made manually or with the support of custom-built algorithms.

📊 Full transparency and a focus on real results — no empty promises.

Join Pine and Eucalyptus FX and follow a calm, rational, and effective approach to the markets.