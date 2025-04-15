SignauxSections
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva

Pine and Eucalyptus FX

0 avis
Fiabilité
145 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 44%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 085
Bénéfice trades:
2 760 (89.46%)
Perte trades:
325 (10.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
302.86 EUR
Pire transaction:
-300.72 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
7 959.82 EUR (162 612 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 034.64 EUR (113 093 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
96 (64.44 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
754.08 EUR (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
78.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.14%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.60
Longs trades:
1 478 (47.91%)
Courts trades:
1 607 (52.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.13
Rendement attendu:
0.30 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.88 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-21.65 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-685.73 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 538.34 EUR (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-39.89%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
431.49 EUR
Maximal:
1 538.34 EUR (57.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
55.63% (832.23 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
35.25% (1 502.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 956
NZDCAD 859
AUDNZD 603
EURUSD 93
GBPUSD 76
USDCAD 70
EURGBP 55
EURJPY 53
EURCHF 47
EURCAD 41
USDCHF 40
EURNZD 35
USDJPY 33
GBPCHF 32
CADCHF 23
NZDUSD 17
GBPAUD 16
AUDCHF 15
EURAUD 11
CHFJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
AUDUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD -1.2K
EURUSD -164
GBPUSD -328
USDCAD 68
EURGBP -141
EURJPY 55
EURCHF 120
EURCAD 26
USDCHF -41
EURNZD -7
USDJPY 9
GBPCHF 184
CADCHF -24
NZDUSD 20
GBPAUD 5
AUDCHF -84
EURAUD 3
CHFJPY 2
GBPCAD 1
AUDUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 24K
NZDCAD 20K
AUDNZD -5.1K
EURUSD -744
GBPUSD 977
USDCAD 3.6K
EURGBP -1.6K
EURJPY 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
EURCAD 452
USDCHF 336
EURNZD 672
USDJPY 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.8K
CADCHF 581
NZDUSD 269
GBPAUD -177
AUDCHF 65
EURAUD 463
CHFJPY 414
GBPCAD 140
AUDUSD 29
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +302.86 EUR
Pire transaction: -301 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 36
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +64.44 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -685.73 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.47 × 313
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.55 × 357
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.63 × 1665
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.64 × 209
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
ICMarkets-Live16
0.74 × 126
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.75 × 12
ICMarkets-Live12
0.82 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.82 × 289
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 1939
ICMarkets-Live14
0.86 × 132
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.88 × 366
Exness-Real9
0.94 × 87
187 plus...
Welcome to Pine and Eucalyptus FX — a signal focused on three highly correlated pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD. The strategy is based on technical analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined approach to the market.

🔹 Traded Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
🔹 Trading Style: Mainly day trading, with technical entries at high-probability zones.
🔹 Risk Management: Low drawdown, no excessive leverage.
🔹 Goal: Steady medium- to long-term growth with a strong focus on capital preservation.

These pairs are less volatile than major pairs like EURUSD, allowing for more predictable moves and cleaner technical setups.
The account is monitored daily, and all entries are made manually or with the support of custom-built algorithms.

📊 Full transparency and a focus on real results — no empty promises.
Join Pine and Eucalyptus FX and follow a calm, rational, and effective approach to the markets.


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 02:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.15 19:03
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 1.77% of days out of 846 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 19:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
