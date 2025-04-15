- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|956
|NZDCAD
|859
|AUDNZD
|603
|EURUSD
|93
|GBPUSD
|76
|USDCAD
|70
|EURGBP
|55
|EURJPY
|53
|EURCHF
|47
|EURCAD
|41
|USDCHF
|40
|EURNZD
|35
|USDJPY
|33
|GBPCHF
|32
|CADCHF
|23
|NZDUSD
|17
|GBPAUD
|16
|AUDCHF
|15
|EURAUD
|11
|CHFJPY
|5
|GBPCAD
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|-164
|GBPUSD
|-328
|USDCAD
|68
|EURGBP
|-141
|EURJPY
|55
|EURCHF
|120
|EURCAD
|26
|USDCHF
|-41
|EURNZD
|-7
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|184
|CADCHF
|-24
|NZDUSD
|20
|GBPAUD
|5
|AUDCHF
|-84
|EURAUD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|24K
|NZDCAD
|20K
|AUDNZD
|-5.1K
|EURUSD
|-744
|GBPUSD
|977
|USDCAD
|3.6K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|1.9K
|EURCAD
|452
|USDCHF
|336
|EURNZD
|672
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|1.8K
|CADCHF
|581
|NZDUSD
|269
|GBPAUD
|-177
|AUDCHF
|65
|EURAUD
|463
|CHFJPY
|414
|GBPCAD
|140
|AUDUSD
|29
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.47 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.55 × 357
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.63 × 1665
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.64 × 209
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.74 × 133
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.74 × 126
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.75 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.82 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.82 × 289
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.86 × 1939
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.86 × 132
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.88 × 366
|
Exness-Real9
|0.94 × 87
Welcome to Pine and Eucalyptus FX — a signal focused on three highly correlated pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD. The strategy is based on technical analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined approach to the market.
🔹 Traded Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
🔹 Trading Style: Mainly day trading, with technical entries at high-probability zones.
🔹 Risk Management: Low drawdown, no excessive leverage.
🔹 Goal: Steady medium- to long-term growth with a strong focus on capital preservation.
These pairs are less volatile than major pairs like EURUSD, allowing for more predictable moves and cleaner technical setups.
The account is monitored daily, and all entries are made manually or with the support of custom-built algorithms.
📊 Full transparency and a focus on real results — no empty promises.
Join Pine and Eucalyptus FX and follow a calm, rational, and effective approach to the markets.
USD
EUR
EUR