Good afternoon, my strategy is based on the analysis of all currency pairs. I try to find the beginning of the currency's rise or fall for all pairs. I'm waiting for about 20 percent of the movement to be completed, and I'm opening it for confirmation. I am working on three indicators of my own development. you may often see that there are no open orders for several days, pay attention to the monthly increase, if there is a sideways trend, the indicators do not give a signal. IT 'S BETTER TO WAIT THAN TO CLIMB WHERE THERE IS NO 100% CONFIRMATION . ALWAYS STOP LOSS. GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF YOU, I HOPE FOR LONG-TERM COOPERATION .



P.S. You need to find currency movements, not 20-point rebounds.

