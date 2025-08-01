SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SIGNAL NUMBER 1
Olga Batueva

SIGNAL NUMBER 1

Olga Batueva
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 213%
Alpari-Standard3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
148
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
81 (54.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
67 (45.27%)
En iyi işlem:
17.13 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
357.24 USD (156 942 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-259.26 USD (44 305 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (47.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
47.74 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
54.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
27.43%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.14
Alış işlemleri:
38 (25.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
110 (74.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
0.66 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-53.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-53.75 USD (17)
Aylık büyüme:
-26.87%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
85.61 USD (36.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.67% (37.35 USD)
Varlığa göre:
35.13% (21.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPY 18
GBPUSD 17
GBPNZD 15
NZDUSD 13
USDJPY 11
GBPAUD 9
AUDUSD 8
CHFJPY 7
EURUSD 6
EURNZD 6
USDCAD 6
AUDJPY 5
EURAUD 4
AUDCAD 3
SOLANA 2
BITCOIN 2
AUDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
XAUUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
NZDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
EURCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
ETHEREUM 1
GBPJPY 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPY -14
GBPUSD 18
GBPNZD 45
NZDUSD -15
USDJPY -4
GBPAUD -22
AUDUSD 15
CHFJPY 20
EURUSD 26
EURNZD -10
USDCAD 34
AUDJPY 11
EURAUD -13
AUDCAD 1
SOLANA 29
BITCOIN 10
AUDCHF 3
CADJPY -1
XAUUSD -37
NZDJPY -5
NZDCAD 1
USDCHF 6
EURGBP -2
EURCAD 6
GBPCAD -3
ETHEREUM 3
GBPJPY -3
CADCHF 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPY -1.8K
GBPUSD 1.9K
GBPNZD 7.9K
NZDUSD -1.5K
USDJPY -514
GBPAUD -3.4K
AUDUSD 1.5K
CHFJPY 3K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURNZD -1.7K
USDCAD 4.6K
AUDJPY 1.9K
EURAUD -2K
AUDCAD 215
SOLANA 971
BITCOIN 97K
AUDCHF 186
CADJPY -120
XAUUSD -3.8K
NZDJPY -686
NZDCAD 195
USDCHF 512
EURGBP -174
EURCAD 756
GBPCAD -476
ETHEREUM 5.7K
GBPJPY -456
CADCHF 3
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.13 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 17
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +47.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -53.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Alpari-Standard3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XM.COM-AU-Real 20
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 4
FXNewtech-Live
0.00 × 1
ThinkForex-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 15
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 30
Activtrades-3
0.00 × 14
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 26
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 8
Leverate-Live
0.00 × 1
Swissquote-Real2
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 5
LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 14
209 daha fazla...
Good afternoon, my strategy is based on the analysis of all currency pairs. I try to find the beginning of the currency's rise or fall for all pairs. I'm waiting for about 20 percent of the movement to be completed, and I'm opening it for confirmation. I am working on three indicators of my own development. you may often see that there are no open orders for several days, pay attention to the monthly increase, if there is a sideways trend, the indicators do not give a signal. IT 'S BETTER TO WAIT THAN TO CLIMB WHERE THERE IS NO 100% CONFIRMATION . ALWAYS STOP LOSS. GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF YOU, I HOPE FOR LONG-TERM COOPERATION .

P.S. You need to find currency movements, not 20-point rebounds.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2025.08.01 07:29 
 

It is an excellent signal

2025.09.11 00:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 08:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 04:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.22 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 13:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 13:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 02:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.03 02:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.28 02:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.27 02:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 01:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.21 02:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
