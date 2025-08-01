SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SIGNAL NUMBER 1
Olga Batueva

SIGNAL NUMBER 1

Olga Batueva
1 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 220%
Alpari-Standard3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
145
Bénéfice trades:
80 (55.17%)
Perte trades:
65 (44.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
356.91 USD (156 892 pips)
Perte brute:
-255.05 USD (43 684 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (47.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.74 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
54.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.43%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.25
Longs trades:
37 (25.52%)
Courts trades:
108 (74.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
0.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.92 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-49.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-49.54 USD (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.01%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
81.40 USD (34.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.67% (37.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.13% (21.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 17
GBPUSD 17
GBPNZD 15
NZDUSD 13
USDJPY 11
AUDUSD 8
GBPAUD 8
CHFJPY 7
EURUSD 6
EURNZD 6
USDCAD 6
EURAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
AUDCAD 3
SOLANA 2
BITCOIN 2
AUDCHF 2
CADJPY 2
XAUUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
NZDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
EURCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
ETHEREUM 1
GBPJPY 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY -12
GBPUSD 18
GBPNZD 45
NZDUSD -15
USDJPY -4
AUDUSD 15
GBPAUD -20
CHFJPY 20
EURUSD 26
EURNZD -10
USDCAD 34
EURAUD -13
AUDJPY 10
AUDCAD 1
SOLANA 29
BITCOIN 10
AUDCHF 3
CADJPY -1
XAUUSD -37
NZDJPY -5
NZDCAD 1
USDCHF 6
EURGBP -2
EURCAD 6
GBPCAD -3
ETHEREUM 3
GBPJPY -3
CADCHF 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 1.9K
GBPNZD 7.9K
NZDUSD -1.5K
USDJPY -514
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD -3.1K
CHFJPY 3K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURNZD -1.7K
USDCAD 4.6K
EURAUD -2K
AUDJPY 1.8K
AUDCAD 215
SOLANA 971
BITCOIN 97K
AUDCHF 186
CADJPY -120
XAUUSD -3.8K
NZDJPY -686
NZDCAD 195
USDCHF 512
EURGBP -174
EURCAD 756
GBPCAD -476
ETHEREUM 5.7K
GBPJPY -456
CADCHF 3
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.13 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 15
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +47.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -49.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-Standard3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XM.COM-AU-Real 20
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 4
FXNewtech-Live
0.00 × 1
ThinkForex-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 53
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 15
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 30
Activtrades-3
0.00 × 14
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 26
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 8
Leverate-Live
0.00 × 1
Swissquote-Real2
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 5
LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 14
209 plus...
Good afternoon, my strategy is based on the analysis of all currency pairs. I try to find the beginning of the currency's rise or fall for all pairs. I'm waiting for about 20 percent of the movement to be completed, and I'm opening it for confirmation. I am working on three indicators of my own development. you may often see that there are no open orders for several days, pay attention to the monthly increase, if there is a sideways trend, the indicators do not give a signal. IT 'S BETTER TO WAIT THAN TO CLIMB WHERE THERE IS NO 100% CONFIRMATION . ALWAYS STOP LOSS. GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF YOU, I HOPE FOR LONG-TERM COOPERATION .

P.S. You need to find currency movements, not 20-point rebounds.

Note moyenne:
babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2025.08.01 07:29 
 

It is an excellent signal

2025.09.11 00:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 08:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 04:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.22 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 13:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 13:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 02:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.03 02:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.28 02:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.27 02:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 01:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.21 02:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
