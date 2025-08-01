- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|17
|GBPUSD
|17
|GBPNZD
|15
|NZDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|SOLANA
|2
|BITCOIN
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|ETHEREUM
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|-12
|GBPUSD
|18
|GBPNZD
|45
|NZDUSD
|-15
|USDJPY
|-4
|AUDUSD
|15
|GBPAUD
|-20
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURUSD
|26
|EURNZD
|-10
|USDCAD
|34
|EURAUD
|-13
|AUDJPY
|10
|AUDCAD
|1
|SOLANA
|29
|BITCOIN
|10
|AUDCHF
|3
|CADJPY
|-1
|XAUUSD
|-37
|NZDJPY
|-5
|NZDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|6
|EURGBP
|-2
|EURCAD
|6
|GBPCAD
|-3
|ETHEREUM
|3
|GBPJPY
|-3
|CADCHF
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|GBPNZD
|7.9K
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|USDJPY
|-514
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|-3.1K
|CHFJPY
|3K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|4.6K
|EURAUD
|-2K
|AUDJPY
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|215
|SOLANA
|971
|BITCOIN
|97K
|AUDCHF
|186
|CADJPY
|-120
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|NZDJPY
|-686
|NZDCAD
|195
|USDCHF
|512
|EURGBP
|-174
|EURCAD
|756
|GBPCAD
|-476
|ETHEREUM
|5.7K
|GBPJPY
|-456
|CADCHF
|3
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-Standard3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 20
|0.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNewtech-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ThinkForex-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 53
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 80
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 30
|
Activtrades-3
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 8
|
Leverate-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 5
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 14
Good afternoon, my strategy is based on the analysis of all currency pairs. I try to find the beginning of the currency's rise or fall for all pairs. I'm waiting for about 20 percent of the movement to be completed, and I'm opening it for confirmation. I am working on three indicators of my own development. you may often see that there are no open orders for several days, pay attention to the monthly increase, if there is a sideways trend, the indicators do not give a signal. IT 'S BETTER TO WAIT THAN TO CLIMB WHERE THERE IS NO 100% CONFIRMATION . ALWAYS STOP LOSS. GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF YOU, I HOPE FOR LONG-TERM COOPERATION .
P.S. You need to find currency movements, not 20-point rebounds.
It is an excellent signal