Bo Schjoenning Larsen

HedgeEA01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
28 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 51%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
795
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
565 (71.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
230 (28.93%)
En iyi işlem:
191.20 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-148.72 EUR
Brüt kâr:
5 879.75 EUR (330 440 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 951.66 EUR (186 205 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (188.88 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
271.63 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.35%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
12.39
Alış işlemleri:
395 (49.69%)
Satış işlemleri:
400 (50.31%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.99
Beklenen getiri:
3.68 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
10.41 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-12.83 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-236.35 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-236.35 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
43.84%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
236.35 EUR (3.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.53% (236.35 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
45.60% (2 699.76 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPAUD 299
EURAUD 194
EURCHF 145
GBPCHF 82
USDCAD 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURAUD 659
EURCHF 761
GBPCHF 449
USDCAD 290
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPAUD 61K
EURAUD 27K
EURCHF 24K
GBPCHF 23K
USDCAD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +191.20 EUR
En kötü işlem: -149 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +188.88 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -236.35 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.47 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.72 × 151
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.75 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.89 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.38 × 224
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.65 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.76 × 143
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.56 × 408
Pepperstone-Edge11
3.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.00 × 2
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
4.00 × 1
16 daha fazla...
Hedge HE Account Strategy

The Hedge HE account employs a unique trading strategy that focuses on profit recovery and hedging principles to manage risk effectively and optimize returns. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to operate without traditional stop-loss placements, relying instead on a systematic approach to handle losing positions.

Key Features of the Hedge HE Strategy:

  • Profit Recovery Mechanism: The core of the Hedge EA's strategy is its profit recovery process, where additional trades are added to losing positions without the use of stop-loss orders. This technique lowers the average cost of open trades, enhancing the potential for profitability. New trades are introduced at predetermined price levels, utilizing either a fixed or flexible gap structure. The EA closes all open trades when the cumulative profit from these trades reaches a specified target level.

  • Hedging When Necessary: Hedging only occurs when a "distressed group" of trades is identified—this is when there are multiple negative positions open following an initial entry. At this point, the EA initiates a hedge by opening a new trade in the opposite direction while employing the same trading strategy as the original distressed trades. Traders can adjust lot sizes for hedged trades to tailor their risk exposure.

  • Dynamic Continuation of Trading: The trading process continues until the distressed group is closed profitably. If the new hedged trades become distressed, the EA will repeat the hedging process as necessary, providing a dynamic and responsive approach to market conditions.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/hedge-ea

