|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|299
|EURAUD
|194
|EURCHF
|145
|GBPCHF
|82
|USDCAD
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|659
|EURCHF
|761
|GBPCHF
|449
|USDCAD
|290
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPAUD
|61K
|EURAUD
|27K
|EURCHF
|24K
|GBPCHF
|23K
|USDCAD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.47 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.72 × 151
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.75 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.89 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.38 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.65 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.76 × 143
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.56 × 408
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|3.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|3.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-10
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|4.00 × 1
Hedge HE Account Strategy
The Hedge HE account employs a unique trading strategy that focuses on profit recovery and hedging principles to manage risk effectively and optimize returns. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to operate without traditional stop-loss placements, relying instead on a systematic approach to handle losing positions.
Key Features of the Hedge HE Strategy:
-
Profit Recovery Mechanism: The core of the Hedge EA's strategy is its profit recovery process, where additional trades are added to losing positions without the use of stop-loss orders. This technique lowers the average cost of open trades, enhancing the potential for profitability. New trades are introduced at predetermined price levels, utilizing either a fixed or flexible gap structure. The EA closes all open trades when the cumulative profit from these trades reaches a specified target level.
-
Hedging When Necessary: Hedging only occurs when a "distressed group" of trades is identified—this is when there are multiple negative positions open following an initial entry. At this point, the EA initiates a hedge by opening a new trade in the opposite direction while employing the same trading strategy as the original distressed trades. Traders can adjust lot sizes for hedged trades to tailor their risk exposure.
-
Dynamic Continuation of Trading: The trading process continues until the distressed group is closed profitably. If the new hedged trades become distressed, the EA will repeat the hedging process as necessary, providing a dynamic and responsive approach to market conditions.
More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/hedge-ea
