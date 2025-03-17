SegnaliSezioni
HedgeEA01
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

HedgeEA01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 51%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
795
Profit Trade:
565 (71.06%)
Loss Trade:
230 (28.93%)
Best Trade:
191.20 EUR
Worst Trade:
-148.72 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 879.75 EUR (330 440 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 951.66 EUR (186 205 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (188.88 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
271.63 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
99.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.35%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
12.39
Long Trade:
395 (49.69%)
Short Trade:
400 (50.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
3.68 EUR
Profitto medio:
10.41 EUR
Perdita media:
-12.83 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-236.35 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-236.35 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.18%
Previsione annuale:
49.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
236.35 EUR (3.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.53% (236.35 EUR)
Per equità:
45.60% (2 699.76 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 299
EURAUD 194
EURCHF 145
GBPCHF 82
USDCAD 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURAUD 659
EURCHF 761
GBPCHF 449
USDCAD 290
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD 61K
EURAUD 27K
EURCHF 24K
GBPCHF 23K
USDCAD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +191.20 EUR
Worst Trade: -149 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +188.88 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -236.35 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.47 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.72 × 151
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.75 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.89 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.38 × 224
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.65 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.76 × 143
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.56 × 408
Pepperstone-Edge11
3.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.00 × 2
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
4.00 × 1
16 più
Hedge HE Account Strategy

The Hedge HE account employs a unique trading strategy that focuses on profit recovery and hedging principles to manage risk effectively and optimize returns. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to operate without traditional stop-loss placements, relying instead on a systematic approach to handle losing positions.

Key Features of the Hedge HE Strategy:

  • Profit Recovery Mechanism: The core of the Hedge EA's strategy is its profit recovery process, where additional trades are added to losing positions without the use of stop-loss orders. This technique lowers the average cost of open trades, enhancing the potential for profitability. New trades are introduced at predetermined price levels, utilizing either a fixed or flexible gap structure. The EA closes all open trades when the cumulative profit from these trades reaches a specified target level.

  • Hedging When Necessary: Hedging only occurs when a "distressed group" of trades is identified—this is when there are multiple negative positions open following an initial entry. At this point, the EA initiates a hedge by opening a new trade in the opposite direction while employing the same trading strategy as the original distressed trades. Traders can adjust lot sizes for hedged trades to tailor their risk exposure.

  • Dynamic Continuation of Trading: The trading process continues until the distressed group is closed profitably. If the new hedged trades become distressed, the EA will repeat the hedging process as necessary, providing a dynamic and responsive approach to market conditions.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/hedge-ea

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.26 21:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.09 16:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 03:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 19:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.26 07:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.18 09:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.18 09:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.03.17 17:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.17 17:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.17 17:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
