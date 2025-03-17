SignauxSections
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

HedgeEA01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 avis
Fiabilité
28 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 51%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
795
Bénéfice trades:
565 (71.06%)
Perte trades:
230 (28.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
191.20 EUR
Pire transaction:
-148.72 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
5 879.75 EUR (330 440 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 951.66 EUR (186 205 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (188.88 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
271.63 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
99.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.35%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
12.39
Longs trades:
395 (49.69%)
Courts trades:
400 (50.31%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
3.68 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
10.41 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-12.83 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-236.35 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-236.35 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.07%
Prévision annuelle:
49.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
236.35 EUR (3.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.53% (236.35 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
45.60% (2 699.76 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPAUD 299
EURAUD 194
EURCHF 145
GBPCHF 82
USDCAD 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURAUD 659
EURCHF 761
GBPCHF 449
USDCAD 290
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 61K
EURAUD 27K
EURCHF 24K
GBPCHF 23K
USDCAD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +191.20 EUR
Pire transaction: -149 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +188.88 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -236.35 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.47 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.72 × 151
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.75 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.89 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.38 × 224
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.65 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.76 × 143
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.56 × 408
Pepperstone-Edge11
3.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.00 × 2
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
4.00 × 1
16 plus...
Hedge HE Account Strategy

The Hedge HE account employs a unique trading strategy that focuses on profit recovery and hedging principles to manage risk effectively and optimize returns. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to operate without traditional stop-loss placements, relying instead on a systematic approach to handle losing positions.

Key Features of the Hedge HE Strategy:

  • Profit Recovery Mechanism: The core of the Hedge EA's strategy is its profit recovery process, where additional trades are added to losing positions without the use of stop-loss orders. This technique lowers the average cost of open trades, enhancing the potential for profitability. New trades are introduced at predetermined price levels, utilizing either a fixed or flexible gap structure. The EA closes all open trades when the cumulative profit from these trades reaches a specified target level.

  • Hedging When Necessary: Hedging only occurs when a "distressed group" of trades is identified—this is when there are multiple negative positions open following an initial entry. At this point, the EA initiates a hedge by opening a new trade in the opposite direction while employing the same trading strategy as the original distressed trades. Traders can adjust lot sizes for hedged trades to tailor their risk exposure.

  • Dynamic Continuation of Trading: The trading process continues until the distressed group is closed profitably. If the new hedged trades become distressed, the EA will repeat the hedging process as necessary, providing a dynamic and responsive approach to market conditions.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/hedge-ea

Aucun avis
