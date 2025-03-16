SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya

TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK

Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
28 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 478%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
470
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
445 (94.68%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (5.32%)
En iyi işlem:
300.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-301.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 324.05 USD (36 253 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 828.50 USD (14 455 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
60 (713.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
713.65 USD (60)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
116.76%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.71
Alış işlemleri:
253 (53.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
217 (46.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
7.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.21 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-113.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-401.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-401.40 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.90%
Yıllık tahmin:
71.62%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
401.40 USD (12.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
17.74% (197.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
88.36% (1 988.25 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 66
USDJPY 60
GBPUSD 58
USDCHF 44
USDCAD 41
EURCHF 40
AUDUSD 38
AUDCAD 37
NZDCAD 34
EURGBP 30
AUDNZD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 517
USDJPY 310
GBPUSD 506
USDCHF 425
USDCAD 217
EURCHF 427
AUDUSD 299
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 179
EURGBP 296
AUDNZD 106
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
USDJPY 3K
GBPUSD 3K
USDCHF 1.9K
USDCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.6K
AUDCAD 1.8K
NZDCAD 1.4K
EURGBP 1.1K
AUDNZD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +300.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -301 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 60
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +713.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -401.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.29 × 24
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.60 × 30
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.68 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.71 × 17
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 22
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.87 × 807
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.90 × 11366
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 723
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 453
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.95 × 175
86 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🚀 TOL LANGIT V10 - High Risk Mode 🚀

This is the high-risk version of the TOL LANGIT V10 trading algorithm—built for those who want to go big or go home! 💥

It’s an advanced strategy designed to push for higher returns with a more aggressive setup.

How It Works:

🔥 Lot Size: 0.11 - 0.20 per $1K
📏 Martingale Distance: 70-100 pips, Lot x1
🎯 Take Profit (TP): 5 pips


💹 Pairs Traded:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDCAD
  • EURCHF
  • USDCAD
  • EURGBP
  • AUDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDNZD

TOL LANGIT V10 (Low-Risk Version) Past Performance:

2021: +110.41%
2022: +63.02%
2023: +39.16%
2024: +57.74% 

This setup is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up for the challenge, it could bring bigger gains! Just remember—high risk, high reward. 🚀💰

⚠️ Risk Warning: This is a high-risk strategy. Trade smart and manage your risk wisely!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 13:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 18:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 17:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 18:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.08 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK
Ayda 30 USD
478%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
28
100%
470
94%
90%
2.23
7.44
USD
88%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.