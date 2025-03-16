- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|66
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|44
|USDCAD
|41
|EURCHF
|40
|AUDUSD
|38
|AUDCAD
|37
|NZDCAD
|34
|EURGBP
|30
|AUDNZD
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|517
|USDJPY
|310
|GBPUSD
|506
|USDCHF
|425
|USDCAD
|217
|EURCHF
|427
|AUDUSD
|299
|AUDCAD
|214
|NZDCAD
|179
|EURGBP
|296
|AUDNZD
|106
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|EURCHF
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.29 × 24
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.60 × 30
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.68 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.71 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 22
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.87 × 807
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.90 × 11366
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.95 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.95 × 175
🚀 TOL LANGIT V10 - High Risk Mode 🚀
This is the high-risk version of the TOL LANGIT V10 trading algorithm—built for those who want to go big or go home! 💥
It’s an advanced strategy designed to push for higher returns with a more aggressive setup.
How It Works:
🔥 Lot Size: 0.11 - 0.20 per $1K
📏 Martingale Distance: 70-100 pips, Lot x1
🎯 Take Profit (TP): 5 pips
💹 Pairs Traded:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- AUDCAD
- EURCHF
- USDCAD
- EURGBP
- AUDUSD
- USDCHF
- NZDCAD
- AUDNZD
TOL LANGIT V10 (Low-Risk Version) Past Performance:
✅ 2021: +110.41%
✅ 2022: +63.02%
✅ 2023: +39.16%
✅ 2024: +57.74%
This setup is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up for the challenge, it could bring bigger gains! Just remember—high risk, high reward. 🚀💰
⚠️ Risk Warning: This is a high-risk strategy. Trade smart and manage your risk wisely!
