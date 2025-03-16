🚀 TOL LANGIT V10 - High Risk Mode 🚀

This is the high-risk version of the TOL LANGIT V10 trading algorithm—built for those who want to go big or go home! 💥

It’s an advanced strategy designed to push for higher returns with a more aggressive setup.

How It Works:

🔥 Lot Size: 0.11 - 0.20 per $1K

📏 Martingale Distance: 70-100 pips, Lot x1

🎯 Take Profit (TP): 5 pips



💹 Pairs Traded:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDCAD

EURCHF

USDCAD

EURGBP

AUDUSD

USDCHF

NZDCAD

AUDNZD

TOL LANGIT V10 (Low-Risk Version) Past Performance:

✅ 2021: +110.41%

✅ 2022: +63.02%

✅ 2023: +39.16%

✅ 2024: +57.74%

This setup is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up for the challenge, it could bring bigger gains! Just remember—high risk, high reward. 🚀💰

⚠️ Risk Warning: This is a high-risk strategy. Trade smart and manage your risk wisely!



