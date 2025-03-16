SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya

TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK

Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0 avis
Fiabilité
28 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 478%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
470
Bénéfice trades:
445 (94.68%)
Perte trades:
25 (5.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
300.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-301.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 324.05 USD (36 253 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 828.50 USD (14 455 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
60 (713.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
713.65 USD (60)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
90.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
116.76%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
8.71
Longs trades:
253 (53.83%)
Courts trades:
217 (46.17%)
Facteur de profit:
2.24
Rendement attendu:
7.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-113.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-401.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-401.40 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.90%
Prévision annuelle:
71.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
401.40 USD (12.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.74% (197.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
88.36% (1 988.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 66
USDJPY 60
GBPUSD 58
USDCHF 44
USDCAD 41
EURCHF 40
AUDUSD 38
AUDCAD 37
NZDCAD 34
EURGBP 30
AUDNZD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 517
USDJPY 310
GBPUSD 506
USDCHF 425
USDCAD 217
EURCHF 427
AUDUSD 299
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 179
EURGBP 296
AUDNZD 106
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
USDJPY 3K
GBPUSD 3K
USDCHF 1.9K
USDCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.6K
AUDCAD 1.8K
NZDCAD 1.4K
EURGBP 1.1K
AUDNZD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +300.20 USD
Pire transaction: -301 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 60
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +713.65 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -401.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.29 × 24
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.60 × 30
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.68 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.71 × 17
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.77 × 22
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.87 × 807
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.90 × 11366
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 723
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 453
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.95 × 175
86 plus...
🚀 TOL LANGIT V10 - High Risk Mode 🚀

This is the high-risk version of the TOL LANGIT V10 trading algorithm—built for those who want to go big or go home! 💥

It’s an advanced strategy designed to push for higher returns with a more aggressive setup.

How It Works:

🔥 Lot Size: 0.11 - 0.20 per $1K
📏 Martingale Distance: 70-100 pips, Lot x1
🎯 Take Profit (TP): 5 pips


💹 Pairs Traded:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDCAD
  • EURCHF
  • USDCAD
  • EURGBP
  • AUDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDNZD

TOL LANGIT V10 (Low-Risk Version) Past Performance:

2021: +110.41%
2022: +63.02%
2023: +39.16%
2024: +57.74% 

This setup is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up for the challenge, it could bring bigger gains! Just remember—high risk, high reward. 🚀💰

⚠️ Risk Warning: This is a high-risk strategy. Trade smart and manage your risk wisely!


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 13:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 18:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 17:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 18:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.08 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TOL LANGIT HIGH RISK
30 USD par mois
478%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
28
100%
470
94%
90%
2.23
7.44
USD
88%
1:500
