- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|66
|USDJPY
|60
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|44
|USDCAD
|41
|EURCHF
|40
|AUDUSD
|38
|AUDCAD
|37
|NZDCAD
|34
|EURGBP
|30
|AUDNZD
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|517
|USDJPY
|310
|GBPUSD
|506
|USDCHF
|425
|USDCAD
|217
|EURCHF
|427
|AUDUSD
|299
|AUDCAD
|214
|NZDCAD
|179
|EURGBP
|296
|AUDNZD
|106
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|3K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|EURCHF
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.29 × 24
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.60 × 30
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.68 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.71 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.77 × 22
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.87 × 807
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.90 × 11366
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.95 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.95 × 175
🚀 TOL LANGIT V10 - High Risk Mode 🚀
This is the high-risk version of the TOL LANGIT V10 trading algorithm—built for those who want to go big or go home! 💥
It’s an advanced strategy designed to push for higher returns with a more aggressive setup.
How It Works:
🔥 Lot Size: 0.11 - 0.20 per $1K
📏 Martingale Distance: 70-100 pips, Lot x1
🎯 Take Profit (TP): 5 pips
💹 Pairs Traded:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- AUDCAD
- EURCHF
- USDCAD
- EURGBP
- AUDUSD
- USDCHF
- NZDCAD
- AUDNZD
TOL LANGIT V10 (Low-Risk Version) Past Performance:
✅ 2021: +110.41%
✅ 2022: +63.02%
✅ 2023: +39.16%
✅ 2024: +57.74%
This setup is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re up for the challenge, it could bring bigger gains! Just remember—high risk, high reward. 🚀💰
⚠️ Risk Warning: This is a high-risk strategy. Trade smart and manage your risk wisely!
USD
USD
USD