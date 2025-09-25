SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NeroSignal
Yunmin Fang

NeroSignal

Yunmin Fang
2 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
42 hafta
20 / 70K USD
Ayda 60 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 042%
ICMarkets-Live08
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 472
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
896 (60.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
576 (39.13%)
En iyi işlem:
213.03 USD
En kötü işlem:
-333.46 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 299.18 USD (115 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 437.95 USD (68 202 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
82 (955.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
955.47 USD (82)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
122.14%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
561
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.42
Alış işlemleri:
928 (63.04%)
Satış işlemleri:
544 (36.96%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.87
Beklenen getiri:
2.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.26 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
122 (-188.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-856.92 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
23.43%
Yıllık tahmin:
284.61%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 129.41 USD (22.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.36% (1 127.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
28.44% (585.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 586
EURAUD 89
GBPJPY 63
EURNZD 62
GBPNZD 62
GBPUSD 58
USDCAD 53
CADJPY 53
EURUSD 48
CHFJPY 46
GBPAUD 46
GBPCHF 42
EURCAD 39
EURCHF 36
AUDUSD 35
AUDNZD 32
EURGBP 28
CADCHF 26
EURJPY 24
GBPCAD 15
NZDJPY 5
AUDJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
USDCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
XAUUSD 2
EURSGD 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCNH 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -26
EURAUD 358
GBPJPY 351
EURNZD 338
GBPNZD 293
GBPUSD 347
USDCAD 89
CADJPY 158
EURUSD 129
CHFJPY 302
GBPAUD 332
GBPCHF 109
EURCAD 154
EURCHF 84
AUDUSD 126
AUDNZD 19
EURGBP 84
CADCHF 68
EURJPY 157
GBPCAD 194
NZDJPY -2
AUDJPY 42
NZDCAD 31
USDCHF 43
AUDCHF 9
XAUUSD 3
EURSGD 27
AUDCAD 5
NZDUSD 34
USDCNH 5
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 7.4K
EURAUD 1.3K
GBPJPY 6.1K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPNZD 1.8K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 4.9K
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY 3K
GBPAUD 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.9K
EURCAD 648
EURCHF 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.4K
AUDNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 1.9K
CADCHF 1.1K
EURJPY 1.3K
GBPCAD 826
NZDJPY -119
AUDJPY 330
NZDCAD 148
USDCHF 147
AUDCHF 80
XAUUSD 86
EURSGD 247
AUDCAD 62
NZDUSD 189
USDCNH 139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +213.03 USD
En kötü işlem: -333 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 82
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +955.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -188.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live08" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RusdavLtd-Live
0.00 × 12
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.32 × 1176
ICMarkets-Live02
0.36 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.37 × 19
ECMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.54 × 876
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.58 × 12
ICMarkets-Live11
0.78 × 1407
ICMarkets-Live20
0.79 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.83 × 725
ICMarkets-Live08
0.84 × 2360
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.87 × 11039
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.89 × 20132
Exness-Real9
0.97 × 1028
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 34
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
1.00 × 4
ILQAu-A1 Live
1.05 × 58
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
1.09 × 116
ICMarkets-Live16
1.12 × 50
170 daha fazla...
The maximum historical floating loss before June 2025 was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.

This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider forced liquidation, aiming to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal. 

As an ordinary wage earner, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns and achieve my life goals.

It is recommended to copy trades according to the leverage of my account. If your leverage is too low, please adjust the position size accordingly or increase your account funds to avoid forced liquidation due to insufficient margin. To maintain the ultimate synchronization of account profits, you can use the same platform as mine or other more excellent platforms.

IC Market MT4:https://www.ic-asia-official.com/cn/open-trading-account/live/?camp=3083
Ortalama derecelendirme:
Amardeep Singh Chawla
491
Amardeep Singh Chawla 2025.09.25 12:40 
 

I subscribed and wasted $60 just to see it opened more than 100 trades at deposit load more than 100%. Look at his trades on 23/09/25 and 24/09/25 in trading history. Seems like a bug in his algo. Luckily I was wake and suspended the channel

Zhi Li Li
1958
Zhi Li Li 2025.09.08 07:18 
 

这信号看起来不错，希望能持续盈利

2025.07.25 09:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.31 09:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NeroSignal
Ayda 60 USD
1 042%
20
70K
USD
5K
USD
42
100%
1 472
60%
58%
1.87
2.62
USD
28%
1:500
Kopyala

