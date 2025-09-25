- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|586
|EURAUD
|89
|GBPJPY
|63
|EURNZD
|62
|GBPNZD
|62
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDCAD
|53
|CADJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|48
|CHFJPY
|46
|GBPAUD
|46
|GBPCHF
|42
|EURCAD
|39
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDUSD
|35
|AUDNZD
|32
|EURGBP
|28
|CADCHF
|26
|EURJPY
|24
|GBPCAD
|15
|NZDJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|EURSGD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCNH
|2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|-26
|EURAUD
|358
|GBPJPY
|351
|EURNZD
|338
|GBPNZD
|293
|GBPUSD
|347
|USDCAD
|89
|CADJPY
|158
|EURUSD
|129
|CHFJPY
|302
|GBPAUD
|332
|GBPCHF
|109
|EURCAD
|154
|EURCHF
|84
|AUDUSD
|126
|AUDNZD
|19
|EURGBP
|84
|CADCHF
|68
|EURJPY
|157
|GBPCAD
|194
|NZDJPY
|-2
|AUDJPY
|42
|NZDCAD
|31
|USDCHF
|43
|AUDCHF
|9
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURSGD
|27
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDUSD
|34
|USDCNH
|5
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|7.4K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|6.1K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|3K
|GBPAUD
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.9K
|EURCAD
|648
|EURCHF
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|826
|NZDJPY
|-119
|AUDJPY
|330
|NZDCAD
|148
|USDCHF
|147
|AUDCHF
|80
|XAUUSD
|86
|EURSGD
|247
|AUDCAD
|62
|NZDUSD
|189
|USDCNH
|139
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live08" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RusdavLtd-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.32 × 1176
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.36 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.37 × 19
|
ECMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.54 × 876
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.58 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.78 × 1407
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.79 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.83 × 725
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.84 × 2360
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.87 × 11039
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.89 × 20132
|
Exness-Real9
|0.97 × 1028
|
Exness-Real3
|1.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|1.00 × 4
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|1.05 × 58
|
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|1.09 × 116
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.12 × 50
The maximum historical floating loss before June 2025 was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.
This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider forced liquidation, aiming to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal.
As an ordinary wage earner, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns and achieve my life goals.
I subscribed and wasted $60 just to see it opened more than 100 trades at deposit load more than 100%. Look at his trades on 23/09/25 and 24/09/25 in trading history. Seems like a bug in his algo. Luckily I was wake and suspended the channel
这信号看起来不错，希望能持续盈利