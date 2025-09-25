The maximum historical floating loss before June 2025 was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.

This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider forced liquidation, aiming to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal.

As an ordinary wage earner, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns and achieve my life goals.