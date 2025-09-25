SegnaliSezioni
Yunmin Fang

NeroSignal

Yunmin Fang
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
42 settimane
21 / 72K USD
Copia per 60 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 042%
ICMarkets-Live08
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 472
Profit Trade:
896 (60.86%)
Loss Trade:
576 (39.13%)
Best Trade:
213.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-333.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 299.18 USD (115 358 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 437.95 USD (68 202 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
82 (955.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
955.47 USD (82)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
57.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
122.14%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
561
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.42
Long Trade:
928 (63.04%)
Short Trade:
544 (36.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.87
Profitto previsto:
2.62 USD
Profitto medio:
9.26 USD
Perdita media:
-7.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
122 (-188.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-856.92 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
24.02%
Previsione annuale:
291.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 129.41 USD (22.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.36% (1 127.29 USD)
Per equità:
28.44% (585.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 586
EURAUD 89
GBPJPY 63
EURNZD 62
GBPNZD 62
GBPUSD 58
USDCAD 53
CADJPY 53
EURUSD 48
CHFJPY 46
GBPAUD 46
GBPCHF 42
EURCAD 39
EURCHF 36
AUDUSD 35
AUDNZD 32
EURGBP 28
CADCHF 26
EURJPY 24
GBPCAD 15
NZDJPY 5
AUDJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
USDCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
XAUUSD 2
EURSGD 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCNH 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -26
EURAUD 358
GBPJPY 351
EURNZD 338
GBPNZD 293
GBPUSD 347
USDCAD 89
CADJPY 158
EURUSD 129
CHFJPY 302
GBPAUD 332
GBPCHF 109
EURCAD 154
EURCHF 84
AUDUSD 126
AUDNZD 19
EURGBP 84
CADCHF 68
EURJPY 157
GBPCAD 194
NZDJPY -2
AUDJPY 42
NZDCAD 31
USDCHF 43
AUDCHF 9
XAUUSD 3
EURSGD 27
AUDCAD 5
NZDUSD 34
USDCNH 5
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 7.4K
EURAUD 1.3K
GBPJPY 6.1K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPNZD 1.8K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 4.9K
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY 3K
GBPAUD 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.9K
EURCAD 648
EURCHF 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.4K
AUDNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 1.9K
CADCHF 1.1K
EURJPY 1.3K
GBPCAD 826
NZDJPY -119
AUDJPY 330
NZDCAD 148
USDCHF 147
AUDCHF 80
XAUUSD 86
EURSGD 247
AUDCAD 62
NZDUSD 189
USDCNH 139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +213.03 USD
Worst Trade: -333 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 82
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +955.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -188.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RusdavLtd-Live
0.00 × 12
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.32 × 1176
ICMarkets-Live02
0.36 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.37 × 19
ECMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.54 × 876
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.58 × 12
ICMarkets-Live11
0.78 × 1407
ICMarkets-Live20
0.79 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.83 × 725
ICMarkets-Live08
0.84 × 2360
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.87 × 11039
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.89 × 20132
Exness-Real9
0.97 × 1028
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 34
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
1.00 × 4
ILQAu-A1 Live
1.05 × 58
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
1.09 × 116
ICMarkets-Live16
1.12 × 50
170 più
The maximum historical floating loss before June 2025 was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.

This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider forced liquidation, aiming to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal. 

As an ordinary wage earner, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns and achieve my life goals.

It is recommended to copy trades according to the leverage of my account. If your leverage is too low, please adjust the position size accordingly or increase your account funds to avoid forced liquidation due to insufficient margin. To maintain the ultimate synchronization of account profits, you can use the same platform as mine or other more excellent platforms.

IC Market MT4:https://www.ic-asia-official.com/cn/open-trading-account/live/?camp=3083
Valutazione media:
Amardeep Singh Chawla
491
Amardeep Singh Chawla 2025.09.25 12:40 
 

I subscribed and wasted $60 just to see it opened more than 100 trades at deposit load more than 100%. Look at his trades on 23/09/25 and 24/09/25 in trading history. Seems like a bug in his algo. Luckily I was wake and suspended the channel

Zhi Li Li
1958
Zhi Li Li 2025.09.08 07:18 
 

这信号看起来不错，希望能持续盈利

2025.07.25 09:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.31 09:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
NeroSignal
60USD al mese
1 042%
21
72K
USD
5K
USD
42
100%
1 472
60%
58%
1.87
2.62
USD
28%
1:500
Copia

