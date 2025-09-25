The maximum historical floating loss before June was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.

This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider order cancellation. It aims to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal, proportionally based on the profit conditions of my strategy. I initially invested $158, and later the total amount grew to over $1,000. As a low-level market player, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns.