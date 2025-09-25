SignauxSections
NeroSignal
Yunmin Fang

NeroSignal

Yunmin Fang
2 avis
Fiabilité
42 semaines
21 / 71K USD
Copie pour 60 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 039%
ICMarkets-Live08
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 468
Bénéfice trades:
893 (60.83%)
Perte trades:
575 (39.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
213.03 USD
Pire transaction:
-333.46 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 259.36 USD (115 153 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 411.96 USD (68 025 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
82 (955.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
955.47 USD (82)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
57.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
122.14%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
559
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.41
Longs trades:
928 (63.22%)
Courts trades:
540 (36.78%)
Facteur de profit:
1.87
Rendement attendu:
2.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
122 (-188.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-856.92 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.56%
Prévision annuelle:
298.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 127.29 USD (21.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.36% (1 127.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
28.44% (585.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 586
EURAUD 89
GBPJPY 63
GBPNZD 62
EURNZD 60
GBPUSD 57
USDCAD 53
CADJPY 53
EURUSD 48
CHFJPY 46
GBPAUD 45
GBPCHF 42
EURCAD 39
EURCHF 36
AUDUSD 35
AUDNZD 32
EURGBP 28
CADCHF 26
EURJPY 24
GBPCAD 15
NZDJPY 5
AUDJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
USDCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
XAUUSD 2
EURSGD 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCNH 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -26
EURAUD 358
GBPJPY 351
GBPNZD 293
EURNZD 342
GBPUSD 340
USDCAD 89
CADJPY 158
EURUSD 129
CHFJPY 302
GBPAUD 321
GBPCHF 109
EURCAD 154
EURCHF 84
AUDUSD 126
AUDNZD 19
EURGBP 84
CADCHF 68
EURJPY 157
GBPCAD 194
NZDJPY -2
AUDJPY 42
NZDCAD 31
USDCHF 43
AUDCHF 9
XAUUSD 3
EURSGD 27
AUDCAD 5
NZDUSD 34
USDCNH 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 7.4K
EURAUD 1.3K
GBPJPY 6.1K
GBPNZD 1.8K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 4.9K
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY 3K
GBPAUD 3K
GBPCHF 1.9K
EURCAD 648
EURCHF 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.4K
AUDNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 1.9K
CADCHF 1.1K
EURJPY 1.3K
GBPCAD 826
NZDJPY -119
AUDJPY 330
NZDCAD 148
USDCHF 147
AUDCHF 80
XAUUSD 86
EURSGD 247
AUDCAD 62
NZDUSD 189
USDCNH 139
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +213.03 USD
Pire transaction: -333 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 82
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +955.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -188.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
0.00 × 4
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
RusdavLtd-Live
0.00 × 12
UniverseWheel-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.32 × 1169
ICMarkets-Live02
0.36 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.37 × 19
ECMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.54 × 876
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.58 × 12
ICMarkets-Live11
0.78 × 1407
ICMarkets-Live20
0.79 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.83 × 725
ICMarkets-Live08
0.84 × 2360
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.87 × 11039
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.89 × 20125
Exness-Real9
0.95 × 1025
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.95 × 22
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
1.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 34
1.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
1.05 × 58
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
1.09 × 116
170 plus...
The maximum historical floating loss before June was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.

This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider order cancellation. It aims to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal, proportionally based on the profit conditions of my strategy. I initially invested $158, and later the total amount grew to over $1,000. As a low-level market player, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns.

It is recommended to copy trades according to the leverage of my account. If your leverage is too low, please adjust the position size accordingly or increase your account funds to avoid forced liquidation due to insufficient margin.To maintain the ultimate synchronization of account profits, you can use the same platform as mine or other more excellent platforms.

IC Market MT4:https://www.ic-asia-official.com/cn/open-trading-account/live/?camp=3083
Note moyenne:
Amardeep Singh Chawla
486
Amardeep Singh Chawla 2025.09.25 12:40 
 

I subscribed and wasted $60 just to see it opened more than 100 trades at deposit load more than 100%. Look at his trades on 23/09/25 and 24/09/25 in trading history. Seems like a bug in his algo. Luckily I was wake and suspended the channel

Zhi Li Li
1958
Zhi Li Li 2025.09.08 07:18 
 

这信号看起来不错，希望能持续盈利

2025.07.25 09:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.31 09:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.28 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
NeroSignal
60 USD par mois
1 039%
21
71K
USD
5K
USD
42
100%
1 468
60%
58%
1.87
2.62
USD
28%
1:500
Copier

