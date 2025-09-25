- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|586
|EURAUD
|89
|GBPJPY
|63
|GBPNZD
|62
|EURNZD
|60
|GBPUSD
|57
|USDCAD
|53
|CADJPY
|53
|EURUSD
|48
|CHFJPY
|46
|GBPAUD
|45
|GBPCHF
|42
|EURCAD
|39
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDUSD
|35
|AUDNZD
|32
|EURGBP
|28
|CADCHF
|26
|EURJPY
|24
|GBPCAD
|15
|NZDJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|EURSGD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCNH
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-26
|EURAUD
|358
|GBPJPY
|351
|GBPNZD
|293
|EURNZD
|342
|GBPUSD
|340
|USDCAD
|89
|CADJPY
|158
|EURUSD
|129
|CHFJPY
|302
|GBPAUD
|321
|GBPCHF
|109
|EURCAD
|154
|EURCHF
|84
|AUDUSD
|126
|AUDNZD
|19
|EURGBP
|84
|CADCHF
|68
|EURJPY
|157
|GBPCAD
|194
|NZDJPY
|-2
|AUDJPY
|42
|NZDCAD
|31
|USDCHF
|43
|AUDCHF
|9
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURSGD
|27
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDUSD
|34
|USDCNH
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|7.4K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|6.1K
|GBPNZD
|1.8K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|3K
|GBPAUD
|3K
|GBPCHF
|1.9K
|EURCAD
|648
|EURCHF
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|CADCHF
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|826
|NZDJPY
|-119
|AUDJPY
|330
|NZDCAD
|148
|USDCHF
|147
|AUDCHF
|80
|XAUUSD
|86
|EURSGD
|247
|AUDCAD
|62
|NZDUSD
|189
|USDCNH
|139
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|0.00 × 4
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
RusdavLtd-Live
|0.00 × 12
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.32 × 1169
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.36 × 14
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.37 × 19
ECMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.54 × 876
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.58 × 12
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.78 × 1407
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.79 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.83 × 725
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.84 × 2360
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.87 × 11039
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.89 × 20125
Exness-Real9
|0.95 × 1025
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.95 × 22
Exness-Real3
|1.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge04
|1.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 34
|1.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
|1.05 × 58
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|1.09 × 116
The maximum historical floating loss before June was 28% of the account value. After adjusting the position size, the estimated maximum floating loss has been reduced to 20%.
This account adopts a compound interest model and does not consider order cancellation. It aims to achieve maximum future returns through extreme profit-taking. If you wish to copy trades, please use the maximum investment amount that you can afford to lose. It is estimated that the annual profit will be approximately 10 times the principal, proportionally based on the profit conditions of my strategy. I initially invested $158, and later the total amount grew to over $1,000. As a low-level market player, my philosophy is to use these investments to leverage market returns.
It is recommended to copy trades according to the leverage of my account. If your leverage is too low, please adjust the position size accordingly or increase your account funds to avoid forced liquidation due to insufficient margin.To maintain the ultimate synchronization of account profits, you can use the same platform as mine or other more excellent platforms.
USD
USD
USD
I subscribed and wasted $60 just to see it opened more than 100 trades at deposit load more than 100%. Look at his trades on 23/09/25 and 24/09/25 in trading history. Seems like a bug in his algo. Luckily I was wake and suspended the channel
这信号看起来不错，希望能持续盈利