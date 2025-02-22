SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / LiveWave01
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveWave01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
31 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
417
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
303 (72.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
114 (27.34%)
En iyi işlem:
85.49 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-64.88 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 124.10 EUR (131 983 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 156.49 EUR (48 661 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (55.72 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
100.60 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.86%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
26.90
Alış işlemleri:
208 (49.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
209 (50.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.70
Beklenen getiri:
4.72 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
10.31 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-10.14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-62.21 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-73.14 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
3.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
37.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
73.14 EUR (1.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.15% (64.40 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
34.09% (1 913.73 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 107
AUDJPY 101
AUDCAD 91
NZDCHF 69
EURGBP 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 470
AUDJPY 700
AUDCAD 364
NZDCHF 458
EURGBP 251
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 20K
AUDJPY 32K
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCHF 12K
EURGBP 7.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +85.49 EUR
En kötü işlem: -65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +55.72 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -62.21 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.44 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live3
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.51 × 35
Tickmill-Live04
0.55 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.55 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.60 × 374
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.79 × 78
Tickmill-Live02
0.82 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.90 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 2
99 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Wave Liberator Account Strategy

The Wave Liberator account is designed to capitalize on technical analysis and effective risk management strategies. Operating effectively with low leverage, this Expert Advisor (EA) offers sophisticated functionalities that enhance trading performance while minimizing exposure to significant losses.

Key features of the Wave Liberator strategy include:

  • Powerful Entry Signals: The EA utilizes one of the most robust technical analysis entry signals, focusing on price action that indicates potential breakouts or bounce opportunities. The trading logic is based on historical patterns observed by notable traders, allowing for more informed decision-making.

  • Profit Retriever Process: It employs a well-regarded profit retrieval technique that adds additional trades to losing positions, effectively averaging down and improving the chances of recovery.

  • Reduced Exposure to Runaway Trades: By primarily executing entries at the end of trends, it mitigates the risk associated with prolonged adverse movements in the market.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management: The strategy features multiple easy-to-implement risk management options, allowing traders to customize their experience and minimize drawdowns. Traders can define their look-back periods for range calculations to enhance entry accuracy.

How it Works
The Wave Liberator EA identifies entry points when selected currency pairs make new highs or lows after breaking out of predetermined ranges. The default approach focuses on a bounce strategy, where trades are initiated against the breakout direction based on candle closings. Alternatively, traders may opt for breakout trades.

Exit Strategy
The EA is programmed to close trades profitably upon reaching defined targets or hidden targets, with an optional trailing stop to lock in profits. When trades move against the intended direction, the EA opens additional positions according to a specified gap size, with lot sizes increasing based on a multiplier factor. This collection of trades is referred to as a "basket," and once the total profit in the basket reaches a pre-defined amount, all trades will be closed.

Continuous Trading with Minimal Intervention
The Wave Liberator operates continuously, taking a swing trading approach that may leave trades open for extended periods. It is designed for a set-and-forget trading experience, although traders can adjust settings at any time. The EA includes a drawdown stop feature that will close all open trades if the maximum drawdown limit set by the trader is reached, providing an additional layer of risk management.

This strategy is not primarily designed for proprietary trading, but its potential success rates and lower drawdowns position it as a viable candidate for responsible and creative proprietary trading strategies.

More information can be found on our website here:  https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/wave-liberator
İnceleme yok
2025.06.16 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.16 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 21:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.05 00:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.09 16:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 04:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.27 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.24 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.24 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.24 14:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.22 16:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.22 16:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
LiveWave01
Ayda 30 USD
43%
0
0
USD
4.8K
EUR
31
100%
417
72%
100%
2.70
4.72
EUR
34%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.