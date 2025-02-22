Wave Liberator Account Strategy

The Wave Liberator account is designed to capitalize on technical analysis and effective risk management strategies. Operating effectively with low leverage, this Expert Advisor (EA) offers sophisticated functionalities that enhance trading performance while minimizing exposure to significant losses.

Key features of the Wave Liberator strategy include:

Powerful Entry Signals : The EA utilizes one of the most robust technical analysis entry signals, focusing on price action that indicates potential breakouts or bounce opportunities. The trading logic is based on historical patterns observed by notable traders, allowing for more informed decision-making.

Profit Retriever Process : It employs a well-regarded profit retrieval technique that adds additional trades to losing positions, effectively averaging down and improving the chances of recovery.

Reduced Exposure to Runaway Trades : By primarily executing entries at the end of trends, it mitigates the risk associated with prolonged adverse movements in the market.

Comprehensive Risk Management: The strategy features multiple easy-to-implement risk management options, allowing traders to customize their experience and minimize drawdowns. Traders can define their look-back periods for range calculations to enhance entry accuracy.

How it Works

The Wave Liberator EA identifies entry points when selected currency pairs make new highs or lows after breaking out of predetermined ranges. The default approach focuses on a bounce strategy, where trades are initiated against the breakout direction based on candle closings. Alternatively, traders may opt for breakout trades.

Exit Strategy

The EA is programmed to close trades profitably upon reaching defined targets or hidden targets, with an optional trailing stop to lock in profits. When trades move against the intended direction, the EA opens additional positions according to a specified gap size, with lot sizes increasing based on a multiplier factor. This collection of trades is referred to as a "basket," and once the total profit in the basket reaches a pre-defined amount, all trades will be closed.

Continuous Trading with Minimal Intervention

The Wave Liberator operates continuously, taking a swing trading approach that may leave trades open for extended periods. It is designed for a set-and-forget trading experience, although traders can adjust settings at any time. The EA includes a drawdown stop feature that will close all open trades if the maximum drawdown limit set by the trader is reached, providing an additional layer of risk management.

This strategy is not primarily designed for proprietary trading, but its potential success rates and lower drawdowns position it as a viable candidate for responsible and creative proprietary trading strategies.

More information can be found on our website here: