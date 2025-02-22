SegnaliSezioni
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveWave01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
417
Profit Trade:
303 (72.66%)
Loss Trade:
114 (27.34%)
Best Trade:
85.49 EUR
Worst Trade:
-64.88 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 124.10 EUR (131 983 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 156.49 EUR (48 661 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (55.72 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.60 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.86%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
26.90
Long Trade:
208 (49.88%)
Short Trade:
209 (50.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.70
Profitto previsto:
4.72 EUR
Profitto medio:
10.31 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.14 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-62.21 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73.14 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.10%
Previsione annuale:
37.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
73.14 EUR (1.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.15% (64.40 EUR)
Per equità:
34.09% (1 913.73 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 107
AUDJPY 101
AUDCAD 91
NZDCHF 69
EURGBP 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 470
AUDJPY 700
AUDCAD 364
NZDCHF 458
EURGBP 251
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 20K
AUDJPY 32K
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCHF 12K
EURGBP 7.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +85.49 EUR
Worst Trade: -65 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.72 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.21 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.44 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live3
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.51 × 35
Tickmill-Live04
0.55 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.55 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.60 × 374
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.79 × 78
Tickmill-Live02
0.82 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.90 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 2
99 più
Wave Liberator Account Strategy

The Wave Liberator account is designed to capitalize on technical analysis and effective risk management strategies. Operating effectively with low leverage, this Expert Advisor (EA) offers sophisticated functionalities that enhance trading performance while minimizing exposure to significant losses.

Key features of the Wave Liberator strategy include:

  • Powerful Entry Signals: The EA utilizes one of the most robust technical analysis entry signals, focusing on price action that indicates potential breakouts or bounce opportunities. The trading logic is based on historical patterns observed by notable traders, allowing for more informed decision-making.

  • Profit Retriever Process: It employs a well-regarded profit retrieval technique that adds additional trades to losing positions, effectively averaging down and improving the chances of recovery.

  • Reduced Exposure to Runaway Trades: By primarily executing entries at the end of trends, it mitigates the risk associated with prolonged adverse movements in the market.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management: The strategy features multiple easy-to-implement risk management options, allowing traders to customize their experience and minimize drawdowns. Traders can define their look-back periods for range calculations to enhance entry accuracy.

How it Works
The Wave Liberator EA identifies entry points when selected currency pairs make new highs or lows after breaking out of predetermined ranges. The default approach focuses on a bounce strategy, where trades are initiated against the breakout direction based on candle closings. Alternatively, traders may opt for breakout trades.

Exit Strategy
The EA is programmed to close trades profitably upon reaching defined targets or hidden targets, with an optional trailing stop to lock in profits. When trades move against the intended direction, the EA opens additional positions according to a specified gap size, with lot sizes increasing based on a multiplier factor. This collection of trades is referred to as a "basket," and once the total profit in the basket reaches a pre-defined amount, all trades will be closed.

Continuous Trading with Minimal Intervention
The Wave Liberator operates continuously, taking a swing trading approach that may leave trades open for extended periods. It is designed for a set-and-forget trading experience, although traders can adjust settings at any time. The EA includes a drawdown stop feature that will close all open trades if the maximum drawdown limit set by the trader is reached, providing an additional layer of risk management.

This strategy is not primarily designed for proprietary trading, but its potential success rates and lower drawdowns position it as a viable candidate for responsible and creative proprietary trading strategies.

More information can be found on our website here:  https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/wave-liberator
