Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveWave01

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 avis
Fiabilité
31 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
417
Bénéfice trades:
303 (72.66%)
Perte trades:
114 (27.34%)
Meilleure transaction:
85.49 EUR
Pire transaction:
-64.88 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 124.10 EUR (131 983 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 156.49 EUR (48 661 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (55.72 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
100.60 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.86%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
26.90
Longs trades:
208 (49.88%)
Courts trades:
209 (50.12%)
Facteur de profit:
2.70
Rendement attendu:
4.72 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
10.31 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.14 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-62.21 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-73.14 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.35%
Prévision annuelle:
43.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
73.14 EUR (1.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.15% (64.40 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
34.09% (1 913.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 107
AUDJPY 101
AUDCAD 91
NZDCHF 69
EURGBP 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 470
AUDJPY 700
AUDCAD 364
NZDCHF 458
EURGBP 251
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 20K
AUDJPY 32K
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCHF 12K
EURGBP 7.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +85.49 EUR
Pire transaction: -65 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.72 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -62.21 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.44 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live3
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.51 × 35
Tickmill-Live04
0.55 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.55 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.60 × 374
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.79 × 78
Tickmill-Live02
0.82 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.87 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.90 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 2
99 plus...
Wave Liberator Account Strategy

The Wave Liberator account is designed to capitalize on technical analysis and effective risk management strategies. Operating effectively with low leverage, this Expert Advisor (EA) offers sophisticated functionalities that enhance trading performance while minimizing exposure to significant losses.

Key features of the Wave Liberator strategy include:

  • Powerful Entry Signals: The EA utilizes one of the most robust technical analysis entry signals, focusing on price action that indicates potential breakouts or bounce opportunities. The trading logic is based on historical patterns observed by notable traders, allowing for more informed decision-making.

  • Profit Retriever Process: It employs a well-regarded profit retrieval technique that adds additional trades to losing positions, effectively averaging down and improving the chances of recovery.

  • Reduced Exposure to Runaway Trades: By primarily executing entries at the end of trends, it mitigates the risk associated with prolonged adverse movements in the market.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management: The strategy features multiple easy-to-implement risk management options, allowing traders to customize their experience and minimize drawdowns. Traders can define their look-back periods for range calculations to enhance entry accuracy.

How it Works
The Wave Liberator EA identifies entry points when selected currency pairs make new highs or lows after breaking out of predetermined ranges. The default approach focuses on a bounce strategy, where trades are initiated against the breakout direction based on candle closings. Alternatively, traders may opt for breakout trades.

Exit Strategy
The EA is programmed to close trades profitably upon reaching defined targets or hidden targets, with an optional trailing stop to lock in profits. When trades move against the intended direction, the EA opens additional positions according to a specified gap size, with lot sizes increasing based on a multiplier factor. This collection of trades is referred to as a "basket," and once the total profit in the basket reaches a pre-defined amount, all trades will be closed.

Continuous Trading with Minimal Intervention
The Wave Liberator operates continuously, taking a swing trading approach that may leave trades open for extended periods. It is designed for a set-and-forget trading experience, although traders can adjust settings at any time. The EA includes a drawdown stop feature that will close all open trades if the maximum drawdown limit set by the trader is reached, providing an additional layer of risk management.

This strategy is not primarily designed for proprietary trading, but its potential success rates and lower drawdowns position it as a viable candidate for responsible and creative proprietary trading strategies.

More information can be found on our website here:  https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/wave-liberator
Aucun avis
2025.06.16 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.16 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 21:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.05 00:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.09 16:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 04:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.27 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.24 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.24 14:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.24 14:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.22 16:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.22 16:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LiveWave01
30 USD par mois
43%
0
0
USD
4.8K
EUR
31
100%
417
72%
100%
2.70
4.72
EUR
34%
1:500
