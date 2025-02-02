SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum Gold
Christina Ili

Quantum Gold

Christina Ili
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 75%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
444
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
306 (68.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
138 (31.08%)
En iyi işlem:
77.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-84.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 580.61 USD (111 827 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-941.19 USD (70 073 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (27.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
248.10 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
19.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.91%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.56
Alış işlemleri:
313 (70.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
131 (29.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.68
Beklenen getiri:
1.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-9.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-84.54 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.48%
Yıllık tahmin:
-17.99%
Algo alım-satım:
91%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.19 USD
Maksimum:
114.95 USD (7.61%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.15% (114.95 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.49% (132.82 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 309
USDCHF 119
EURUSD 13
GBPUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 460
USDCHF 42
EURUSD 134
GBPUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 29K
USDCHF -546
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 339
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +77.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -85 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +27.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.21 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.22 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.35 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.41 × 587
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1128
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.49 × 8867
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3514
Tickmill-Live02
0.63 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.66 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.66 × 44
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 20
151 daha fazla...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here


⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We make no promises or guarantees about returns, accuracy of copied trades, or platform reliability.
By subscribing, you agree that you understand and accept the risks — and that you alone are responsible for your investment decisions.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.29 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 00:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.28 06:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Quantum Gold
Ayda 35 USD
75%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
34
91%
444
68%
20%
1.67
1.44
USD
14%
1:500
Kopyala

