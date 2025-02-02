SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum Gold
Christina Ili

Quantum Gold

Christina Ili
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 75%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
444
Profit Trade:
306 (68.91%)
Loss Trade:
138 (31.08%)
Best Trade:
77.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-84.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 580.61 USD (111 827 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-941.19 USD (70 073 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (27.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
248.10 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
19.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.91%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.56
Long Trade:
313 (70.50%)
Short Trade:
131 (29.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.68
Profitto previsto:
1.44 USD
Profitto medio:
5.17 USD
Perdita media:
-6.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-9.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-84.54 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.57%
Previsione annuale:
6.86%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.19 USD
Massimale:
114.95 USD (7.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.15% (114.95 USD)
Per equità:
14.49% (132.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 309
USDCHF 119
EURUSD 13
GBPUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 460
USDCHF 42
EURUSD 134
GBPUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 29K
USDCHF -546
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 339
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.16 USD
Worst Trade: -85 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +27.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.22 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.35 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.41 × 587
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1128
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.49 × 8867
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3514
Tickmill-Live02
0.63 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.66 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.66 × 44
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 20
151 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here


⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We make no promises or guarantees about returns, accuracy of copied trades, or platform reliability.
By subscribing, you agree that you understand and accept the risks — and that you alone are responsible for your investment decisions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.29 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 00:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.28 06:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Quantum Gold
35USD al mese
75%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
34
91%
444
68%
20%
1.67
1.44
USD
14%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.