- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|309
|USDCHF
|119
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|460
|USDCHF
|42
|EURUSD
|134
|GBPUSD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|USDCHF
|-546
|EURUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|339
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.22 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.35 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.41 × 587
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.42 × 645
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.45 × 1128
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.49 × 8867
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.52 × 3514
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.63 × 126
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.66 × 44
|
Exness-Real17
|0.70 × 20
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!
✅ Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.
📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.
💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%
🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here
⚠️ Important Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We make no promises or guarantees about returns, accuracy of copied trades, or platform reliability.
By subscribing, you agree that you understand and accept the risks — and that you alone are responsible for your investment decisions.
USD
USD
USD