🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

✅ Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.

If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.

We trade with pure discipline:

🔹 No Martingale

🔹 No Averaging Down

🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only

Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First

🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance

🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500

📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)

📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%

📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement

We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.

➡ Register here: Click Here





⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

We make no promises or guarantees about returns, accuracy of copied trades, or platform reliability.

By subscribing, you agree that you understand and accept the risks — and that you alone are responsible for your investment decisions.



