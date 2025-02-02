SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum Gold
Christina Ili

Quantum Gold

Christina Ili
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
442
Bénéfice trades:
304 (68.77%)
Perte trades:
138 (31.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
77.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-84.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 574.75 USD (111 228 pips)
Perte brute:
-941.19 USD (70 073 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (27.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
248.10 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
19.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.91%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.51
Longs trades:
311 (70.36%)
Courts trades:
131 (29.64%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
1.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.18 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-9.21 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-84.54 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.42%
Prévision annuelle:
5.04%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
114.95 USD (7.61%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.15% (114.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.49% (132.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 307
USDCHF 119
EURUSD 13
GBPUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 455
USDCHF 42
EURUSD 134
GBPUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
USDCHF -546
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 339
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +77.16 USD
Pire transaction: -85 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +27.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.21 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.22 × 9
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.35 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.41 × 587
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 645
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.45 × 1128
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.49 × 8867
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3514
Tickmill-Live02
0.63 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.66 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.66 × 44
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 20
151 plus...
🎯 Before You Subscribe to This High-Performance Signal — Read This First!

Looking for a Stress-Free Signal? You Found It.
If you’re tired of signals that blow accounts with martingale, averaging down, and overtrading — this is your new home.
We trade with pure discipline:
🔹 No Martingale
🔹 No Averaging Down
🔹 Single, High-Conviction Entry Only
Every trade comes with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit. No guesswork. No stress.

📊 Risk Management First
🔹 Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
🔹 Minimum Leverage: 1:500
📌 Lower leverage = lower copied volume = lower results.

💰 Instrument Traded: XAU/USD (Gold)
📈 Target Annual Return: 120% – 180%
📉 Max Expected Drawdown: ≤ 20%

🧩 Broker Requirement
We use IC Markets. To achieve the same results, use the same broker.
➡ Register here: Click Here


⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
We make no promises or guarantees about returns, accuracy of copied trades, or platform reliability.
By subscribing, you agree that you understand and accept the risks — and that you alone are responsible for your investment decisions.


Aucun avis
2025.07.29 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 00:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 11:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.02 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.28 06:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 07:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Quantum Gold
35 USD par mois
74%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
34
91%
442
68%
20%
1.67
1.43
USD
14%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.