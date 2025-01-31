SinyallerBölümler
Pavel Kuznetsov

TradeInvestClub

Pavel Kuznetsov
0 inceleme
34 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -64%
EGlobal-Classic1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
165
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
126 (76.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
39 (23.64%)
En iyi işlem:
56.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-168.51 USD
Brüt kâr:
689.44 USD (40 949 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 007.81 USD (53 111 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (70.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
70.45 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
34.96%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.38
Alış işlemleri:
108 (65.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
57 (34.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.68
Beklenen getiri:
-1.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.47 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-25.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-848.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-848.95 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
15.83%
Yıllık tahmin:
192.05%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
398.87 USD
Maksimum:
848.95 USD (89.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
89.36% (848.95 USD)
Varlığa göre:
88.20% (837.97 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSDi 141
EURJPYi 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSDi -336
EURJPYi 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSDi -15K
EURJPYi 2.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +56.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -169 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +70.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -848.95 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EGlobal-Classic1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

  The trading robot "TIC-pro" is mostly focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it can also trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments simultaneously. The robot trades pending orders, which allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this expert, the emphasis was placed on security (first of all - protection, only then attack!), reducing possible drawdown. It trades in both directions, both on BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjusted in the expert settings). In the settings, you can set an automatic increase in the starting lot. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result for a particular transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been reached. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit, the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is for it to close unnecessary negative transactions). By default, 1.2% of profit is set.

This robot can be purchased in the market, here is the link:


Trading robot "TIC-pro" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73527?source=Site


İnceleme yok
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 13:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.14 00:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 20:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.03 11:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.27 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.24 00:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.18 14:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.11 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.03 00:04
Share of trading days is too low
