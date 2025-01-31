The trading robot "TIC-pro" is mostly focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it can also trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments simultaneously. The robot trades pending orders, which allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this expert, the emphasis was placed on security (first of all - protection, only then attack!), reducing possible drawdown. It trades in both directions, both on BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjusted in the expert settings). In the settings, you can set an automatic increase in the starting lot. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result for a particular transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been reached. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit, the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is for it to close unnecessary negative transactions). By default, 1.2% of profit is set.

