- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDi
|141
|EURJPYi
|24
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSDi
|-336
|EURJPYi
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSDi
|-15K
|EURJPYi
|2.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EGlobal-Classic1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
The trading robot "TIC-pro" is mostly focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it can also trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments simultaneously. The robot trades pending orders, which allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this expert, the emphasis was placed on security (first of all - protection, only then attack!), reducing possible drawdown. It trades in both directions, both on BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjusted in the expert settings). In the settings, you can set an automatic increase in the starting lot. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result for a particular transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been reached. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit, the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is for it to close unnecessary negative transactions). By default, 1.2% of profit is set.
This robot can be purchased in the market, here is the link:
Trading robot "TIC-pro" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73527?source=Site
USD
USD
USD