SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TradeInvestClub
Pavel Kuznetsov

TradeInvestClub

Pavel Kuznetsov
0 recensioni
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -64%
EGlobal-Classic1
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
165
Profit Trade:
126 (76.36%)
Loss Trade:
39 (23.64%)
Best Trade:
56.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-168.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
689.44 USD (40 949 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 007.81 USD (53 111 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (70.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
70.45 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
89.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.96%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.38
Long Trade:
108 (65.45%)
Short Trade:
57 (34.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.68
Profitto previsto:
-1.93 USD
Profitto medio:
5.47 USD
Perdita media:
-25.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-848.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-848.95 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
32.19%
Previsione annuale:
390.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
398.87 USD
Massimale:
848.95 USD (89.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
89.36% (848.95 USD)
Per equità:
88.20% (837.97 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSDi 141
EURJPYi 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSDi -336
EURJPYi 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSDi -15K
EURJPYi 2.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.46 USD
Worst Trade: -169 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +70.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -848.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EGlobal-Classic1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

  The trading robot "TIC-pro" is mostly focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it can also trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments simultaneously. The robot trades pending orders, which allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this expert, the emphasis was placed on security (first of all - protection, only then attack!), reducing possible drawdown. It trades in both directions, both on BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjusted in the expert settings). In the settings, you can set an automatic increase in the starting lot. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result for a particular transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been reached. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit, the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is for it to close unnecessary negative transactions). By default, 1.2% of profit is set.

This robot can be purchased in the market, here is the link:


Trading robot "TIC-pro" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73527?source=Site


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 13:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.14 00:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 20:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.03 11:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.27 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.24 00:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.18 14:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.11 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.03 00:04
Share of trading days is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TradeInvestClub
30USD al mese
-64%
0
0
USD
182
USD
34
98%
165
76%
90%
0.68
-1.93
USD
89%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.