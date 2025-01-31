SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TradeInvestClub
Pavel Kuznetsov

TradeInvestClub

Pavel Kuznetsov
0 avis
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -64%
EGlobal-Classic1
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
165
Bénéfice trades:
126 (76.36%)
Perte trades:
39 (23.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
56.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-168.51 USD
Bénéfice brut:
689.44 USD (40 949 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 007.81 USD (53 111 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (70.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
70.45 USD (21)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Activité de trading:
89.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.96%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.38
Longs trades:
108 (65.45%)
Courts trades:
57 (34.55%)
Facteur de profit:
0.68
Rendement attendu:
-1.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-25.84 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-848.95 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-848.95 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.19%
Prévision annuelle:
390.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
398.87 USD
Maximal:
848.95 USD (89.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
89.36% (848.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
88.20% (837.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSDi 141
EURJPYi 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDi -336
EURJPYi 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDi -15K
EURJPYi 2.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +56.46 USD
Pire transaction: -169 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 21
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +70.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -848.95 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobal-Classic1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

  The trading robot "TIC-pro" is mostly focused on the GBP/USD instrument, but it can also trade on other pairs, as well as on several instruments simultaneously. The robot trades pending orders, which allows you to cut off a large number of false signals. When creating this expert, the emphasis was placed on security (first of all - protection, only then attack!), reducing possible drawdown. It trades in both directions, both on BUY and SELL. The robot is also focused on long-term trend movements (adjusted in the expert settings). In the settings, you can set an automatic increase in the starting lot. The desired percentage of profit is set, upon reaching which the robot will close all open transactions, regardless of the current result for a particular transaction, since the desired percentage of profit has been reached. This can happen several times a month (you should not set more than 2% of profit, the lower the percentage is set, the faster and easier it is for it to close unnecessary negative transactions). By default, 1.2% of profit is set.

This robot can be purchased in the market, here is the link:


Trading robot "TIC-pro" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/73527?source=Site


Aucun avis
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 13:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.14 00:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 20:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.03 11:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.27 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.24 00:36
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.18 14:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.11 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.03 01:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.03 00:04
Share of trading days is too low
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TradeInvestClub
30 USD par mois
-64%
0
0
USD
182
USD
34
98%
165
76%
90%
0.68
-1.93
USD
89%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.