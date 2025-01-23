SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Italo EA MT5
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT5

Italo Santana Gomes
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
36 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 49%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
403
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
209 (51.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
194 (48.14%)
En iyi işlem:
97.86 USD
En kötü işlem:
-49.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 853.28 USD (582 690 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 576.50 USD (464 879 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (83.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
97.93 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
81.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.63%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.99
Alış işlemleri:
253 (62.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
150 (37.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
0.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.87 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-63.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-92.46 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
14.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
178.65%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
19.69 USD
Maksimum:
279.98 USD (28.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
28.09% (280.71 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.09% (67.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 145
EURUSD 89
USDJPY 73
GBPUSD 40
XAUUSD 34
XTIUSD 11
GBPJPY 6
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 25
EURUSD -77
USDJPY 77
GBPUSD -42
XAUUSD 102
XTIUSD 172
GBPJPY 16
NZDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 102K
EURUSD -1.5K
USDJPY 6.1K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 9.2K
XTIUSD 168
GBPJPY 2.3K
NZDCAD 987
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +97.86 USD
En kötü işlem: -50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +83.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -63.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
Italo EA MT5 will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







İnceleme yok
2025.04.22 23:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.24 11:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.27 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.14 17:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.12 01:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 10:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 22:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 5.88% of days out of the 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.23 22:36
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.23 22:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.23 22:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
