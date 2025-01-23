SegnaliSezioni
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT5

Italo Santana Gomes
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
36 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 49%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
403
Profit Trade:
209 (51.86%)
Loss Trade:
194 (48.14%)
Best Trade:
97.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-49.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 853.28 USD (582 690 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 576.50 USD (464 879 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (83.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
97.93 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
81.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.63%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.99
Long Trade:
253 (62.78%)
Short Trade:
150 (37.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.69 USD
Profitto medio:
8.87 USD
Perdita media:
-8.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-63.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-92.46 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
14.72%
Previsione annuale:
178.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
19.69 USD
Massimale:
279.98 USD (28.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.09% (280.71 USD)
Per equità:
8.09% (67.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 145
EURUSD 89
USDJPY 73
GBPUSD 40
XAUUSD 34
XTIUSD 11
GBPJPY 6
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 25
EURUSD -77
USDJPY 77
GBPUSD -42
XAUUSD 102
XTIUSD 172
GBPJPY 16
NZDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 102K
EURUSD -1.5K
USDJPY 6.1K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 9.2K
XTIUSD 168
GBPJPY 2.3K
NZDCAD 987
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +97.86 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +83.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -63.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
Italo EA MT5 will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.22 23:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.24 11:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.27 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.14 17:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.12 01:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 10:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 22:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 5.88% of days out of the 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.23 22:36
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.23 22:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.23 22:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
