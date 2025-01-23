SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Italo EA MT5
Italo Santana Gomes

Italo EA MT5

Italo Santana Gomes
0 avis
Fiabilité
36 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 43%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
401
Bénéfice trades:
207 (51.62%)
Perte trades:
194 (48.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
97.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-49.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 821.84 USD (580 520 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 576.50 USD (464 879 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (83.23 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
97.93 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
81.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.63%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.88
Longs trades:
252 (62.84%)
Courts trades:
149 (37.16%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.13 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-63.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-92.46 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.47%
Prévision annuelle:
127.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.69 USD
Maximal:
279.98 USD (28.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.09% (280.71 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.09% (67.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 145
EURUSD 88
USDJPY 72
GBPUSD 40
XAUUSD 34
XTIUSD 11
GBPJPY 6
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 25
EURUSD -83
USDJPY 52
GBPUSD -42
XAUUSD 102
XTIUSD 172
GBPJPY 16
NZDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 102K
EURUSD -1.8K
USDJPY 4.3K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 9.2K
XTIUSD 168
GBPJPY 2.3K
NZDCAD 987
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +97.86 USD
Pire transaction: -50 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +83.23 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -63.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
Italo EA MT5 will be released soon... For now you can follow the best signal on the market, all entries has stop loss and does not use any dangerous things like grid, hedge etc. You're going to have the best signal, low drawdown with an amazing equity curve.

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe  

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


When subscribing to my Italo EA signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $500

2. The following assets and pairs are traded on the signal: Eurusd, Gbpusd, Usdjpy, Gold, Ustec (Nasdaq 100), Nzdcad, Gbcad, WTI Crude Oil. All those assets will help balance the portfolio with the non correlative strategies which will help us to have a good and profitable equity curve with low drawdown.

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1:200 or more. Otherwise, the mql5 signaling service will copy signals in a smaller proportion and your profitability will be less than that of my signal.

4. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. Broker i use: Here

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important! VPS i use: Here, another option: Here

7.  FIFO compatible


For any questions or issues feel free to contact me, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5,  I am happy to help.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr/seller







2025.04.22 23:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.24 11:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.23 23:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.27 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.14 17:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.12 01:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 10:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.23 23:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.23 22:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 5.88% of days out of the 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.23 22:36
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.23 22:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.23 22:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
