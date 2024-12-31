- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NEM
|27
|EURNZD
|26
|GBPNZD
|18
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|14
|INTC
|13
|BAC
|12
|C
|10
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCAD
|9
|PFE
|5
|BA
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NEM
|-30
|EURNZD
|18
|GBPNZD
|32
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|4
|INTC
|2
|BAC
|12
|C
|6
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|13
|PFE
|-3
|BA
|1
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NEM
|-2.7K
|EURNZD
|3.6K
|GBPNZD
|5.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|743
|INTC
|469
|BAC
|833
|C
|1K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|EURCAD
|2K
|PFE
|-288
|BA
|91
|EURJPY
|388
|USDJPY
|215
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.12 × 26
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
Exness-Real3
|0.16 × 25
|
JustForex-Live
|0.18 × 85
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.23 × 31
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 142
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.28 × 114
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.30 × 1276
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.33 × 15
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
SFM-Live
|0.34 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.37 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.37 × 90
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.38 × 199
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.38 × 267
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.38 × 293
Thank you for choosing my signal
minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)
recommended lever 1:500 and higher
Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly
Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!
Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.
Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!
