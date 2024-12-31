SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Berezina
Siarhei Mytsko

Berezina

Siarhei Mytsko
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
73 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 478%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
166
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
132 (79.51%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
34 (20.48%)
En iyi işlem:
9.94 USD
En kötü işlem:
-19.13 USD
Brüt kâr:
223.87 USD (30 581 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-116.46 USD (12 774 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (13.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.33 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.94%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.43
Alış işlemleri:
148 (89.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (10.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.92
Beklenen getiri:
0.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.70 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-11.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-44.21 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-32.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
44.21 USD (33.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.57% (35.63 USD)
Varlığa göre:
39.54% (16.26 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NEM 27
EURNZD 26
GBPNZD 18
GBPUSD 15
EURUSD 14
INTC 13
BAC 12
C 10
GBPCAD 10
EURCAD 9
PFE 5
BA 3
EURJPY 3
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NEM -30
EURNZD 18
GBPNZD 32
GBPUSD 35
EURUSD 4
INTC 2
BAC 12
C 6
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 13
PFE -3
BA 1
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NEM -2.7K
EURNZD 3.6K
GBPNZD 5.5K
GBPUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 743
INTC 469
BAC 833
C 1K
GBPCAD 2.3K
EURCAD 2K
PFE -288
BA 91
EURJPY 388
USDJPY 215
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.94 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.12 × 26
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
Exness-Real3
0.16 × 25
JustForex-Live
0.18 × 85
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
UniverseWheel-Live
0.23 × 31
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.25 × 4
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
ICMarkets-Live12
0.28 × 114
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.30 × 1276
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Axi-US09-Live
0.33 × 15
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
SFM-Live
0.34 × 103
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 41
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 90
Tickmill-Live08
0.38 × 199
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 293

Thank you for choosing my signal

minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher

Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly 

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


İnceleme yok
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 19:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 13:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.13 08:15
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 06:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 21:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.17 21:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.14 10:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 18:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.10 08:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.10 07:19
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Berezina
Ayda 33 USD
478%
0
0
USD
65
USD
73
90%
166
79%
10%
1.92
0.65
USD
40%
1:500
Kopyala

