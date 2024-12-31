SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Berezina
Siarhei Mytsko

Berezina

Siarhei Mytsko
0 avis
Fiabilité
73 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 478%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
166
Bénéfice trades:
132 (79.51%)
Perte trades:
34 (20.48%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.94 USD
Pire transaction:
-19.13 USD
Bénéfice brut:
223.87 USD (30 581 pips)
Perte brute:
-116.46 USD (12 774 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (13.23 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.33 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
10.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.94%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.43
Longs trades:
148 (89.16%)
Courts trades:
18 (10.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.70 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.43 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-11.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.21 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-32.51%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
44.21 USD (33.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.57% (35.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
39.54% (16.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NEM 27
EURNZD 26
GBPNZD 18
GBPUSD 15
EURUSD 14
INTC 13
BAC 12
C 10
GBPCAD 10
EURCAD 9
PFE 5
BA 3
EURJPY 3
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NEM -30
EURNZD 18
GBPNZD 32
GBPUSD 35
EURUSD 4
INTC 2
BAC 12
C 6
GBPCAD 15
EURCAD 13
PFE -3
BA 1
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NEM -2.7K
EURNZD 3.6K
GBPNZD 5.5K
GBPUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 743
INTC 469
BAC 833
C 1K
GBPCAD 2.3K
EURCAD 2K
PFE -288
BA 91
EURJPY 388
USDJPY 215
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.94 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.23 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.72 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.12 × 26
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
Exness-Real3
0.16 × 25
JustForex-Live
0.18 × 85
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
UniverseWheel-Live
0.23 × 31
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.25 × 4
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 142
ICMarkets-Live12
0.28 × 114
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.30 × 1276
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Axi-US09-Live
0.33 × 15
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
SFM-Live
0.34 × 103
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.37 × 41
Tickmill-Live10
0.37 × 90
Tickmill-Live08
0.38 × 199
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 267
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 293
409 plus...
Thank you for choosing my signal

minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher

Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly 

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Berezina
33 USD par mois
478%
0
0
USD
65
USD
73
90%
166
79%
10%
1.92
0.65
USD
40%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.