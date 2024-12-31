- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NEM
|27
|EURNZD
|26
|GBPNZD
|18
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|14
|INTC
|13
|BAC
|12
|C
|10
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCAD
|9
|PFE
|5
|BA
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NEM
|-30
|EURNZD
|18
|GBPNZD
|32
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|4
|INTC
|2
|BAC
|12
|C
|6
|GBPCAD
|15
|EURCAD
|13
|PFE
|-3
|BA
|1
|EURJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NEM
|-2.7K
|EURNZD
|3.6K
|GBPNZD
|5.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|743
|INTC
|469
|BAC
|833
|C
|1K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|EURCAD
|2K
|PFE
|-288
|BA
|91
|EURJPY
|388
|USDJPY
|215
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.12 × 26
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
Exness-Real3
|0.16 × 25
|
JustForex-Live
|0.18 × 85
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.23 × 31
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 142
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.28 × 114
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.30 × 1276
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.33 × 15
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
SFM-Live
|0.34 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.37 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.37 × 90
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.38 × 199
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.38 × 267
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.38 × 293
Thank you for choosing my signal
minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)
recommended lever 1:500 and higher
Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly
Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!
Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.
Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!
