Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Christmas Presents
George Poon

Christmas Presents

George Poon
0 inceleme
43 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -56%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
314
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
263 (83.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
51 (16.24%)
En iyi işlem:
83.45 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-200.31 GBP
Brüt kâr:
3 795.19 GBP (122 269 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 962.19 GBP (179 861 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
59 (926.58 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
926.58 GBP (59)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
130.70%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.58
Alış işlemleri:
305 (97.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (2.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.76
Beklenen getiri:
-3.72 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
14.43 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-97.30 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-1 712.43 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 712.43 GBP (14)
Aylık büyüme:
-34.94%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
73%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 278.28 GBP
Maksimum:
2 024.26 GBP (115.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
76.51% (2 024.26 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
55.21% (1 759.74 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 158
USDJPY_SB 84
GBPCHF_SB 37
USDCHF_SB 28
AUDJPY_SB 5
EURGBP_SB 1
EURUSD_SB 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY_SB 1.3K
USDJPY_SB -1.1K
GBPCHF_SB -764
USDCHF_SB -971
AUDJPY_SB -12
EURGBP_SB 16
EURUSD_SB 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY_SB 24K
USDJPY_SB -33K
GBPCHF_SB -22K
USDCHF_SB -28K
AUDJPY_SB 392
EURGBP_SB 255
EURUSD_SB 66
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +83.45 GBP
En kötü işlem: -200 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 59
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +926.58 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 712.43 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The chose is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


More importantly, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, I will let my numbers speak for themselves.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 14:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 03:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 05:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 21:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 04:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 16:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 07:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 05:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 22:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
