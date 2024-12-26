My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum. To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit. Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term. Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential. As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine. Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin. Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences. The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade. All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times. The chose is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading. So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.





If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127





More importantly, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, I will let my numbers speak for themselves.



