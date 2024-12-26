SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Christmas Presents
George Poon

Christmas Presents

George Poon
0 avis
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -56%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
314
Bénéfice trades:
263 (83.75%)
Perte trades:
51 (16.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.45 GBP
Pire transaction:
-200.31 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
3 795.19 GBP (122 269 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 962.19 GBP (179 861 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
59 (926.58 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
926.58 GBP (59)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
97.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
130.70%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.58
Longs trades:
305 (97.13%)
Courts trades:
9 (2.87%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-3.72 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
14.43 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-97.30 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-1 712.43 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 712.43 GBP (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-34.94%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 278.28 GBP
Maximal:
2 024.26 GBP (115.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
76.51% (2 024.26 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
55.21% (1 759.74 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 158
USDJPY_SB 84
GBPCHF_SB 37
USDCHF_SB 28
AUDJPY_SB 5
EURGBP_SB 1
EURUSD_SB 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY_SB 1.3K
USDJPY_SB -1.1K
GBPCHF_SB -764
USDCHF_SB -971
AUDJPY_SB -12
EURGBP_SB 16
EURUSD_SB 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY_SB 24K
USDJPY_SB -33K
GBPCHF_SB -22K
USDCHF_SB -28K
AUDJPY_SB 392
EURGBP_SB 255
EURUSD_SB 66
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.45 GBP
Pire transaction: -200 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 59
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +926.58 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 712.43 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The chose is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


More importantly, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, I will let my numbers speak for themselves.


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 14:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 03:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 05:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 21:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 04:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 16:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 07:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 05:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 22:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Christmas Presents
35 USD par mois
-56%
0
0
USD
1.5K
GBP
43
73%
314
83%
97%
0.76
-3.72
GBP
77%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.